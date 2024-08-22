Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $21.35, with a +1.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.67%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.15% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 28, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $19.51 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +12.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.51.

One should further note that LI currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

