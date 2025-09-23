Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the most recent trading day at $25.03, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 15.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $19.6 billion, representing changes of -10.14% and -2.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.51% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.07 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI)

