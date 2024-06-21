Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $17.87, with a -0.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.92% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $19.82 billion, indicating changes of -13.66% and +14.45%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.02.

Investors should also note that LI has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.