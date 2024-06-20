Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $18.03, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $19.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.66% and +14.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.76% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.06.

It is also worth noting that LI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

