Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $27.05, with a +0.67% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 42.32% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $20.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.92.

Investors should also note that LI has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.72.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.