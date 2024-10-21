Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $25.26, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $20.11 billion, signifying shifts of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.74, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.