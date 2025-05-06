Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $25.68, with a +1.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.95%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.39% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $23.97 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +19.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.73 of its industry.

Investors should also note that LI has a PEG ratio of 3.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

