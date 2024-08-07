Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ending at $19.23, denoting a +1.53% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 16.52% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $19.63 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +13.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 5.81.

We can additionally observe that LI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.7 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

