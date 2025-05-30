Li Auto Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Li Auto shareholders approved proposed resolutions, including director re-elections and share issuance mandates at the annual meeting.

Li Auto Inc., a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, announced that all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting in Beijing on May 30, 2025, were approved by shareholders. This includes the re-election of directors Xiang Li, Zheng Fan, and Xing Xiao, as well as granting the board the authority to issue additional Class A shares and repurchase the company's own shares. Li Auto focuses on designing and manufacturing premium smart electric vehicles and has successfully commercialized extended-range electric vehicles in China. The company aims to create innovative products and services for families, with a current lineup that includes various flagship SUVs and a family MPV.

All proposed resolutions were adopted at the annual general meeting, indicating strong shareholder support and governance stability.



Re-election of key Directors (Mr. Xiang Li, Mr. Zheng Fan, and Prof. Xing Xiao) ensures continuity in leadership and strategic direction.



General mandates to issue additional shares and repurchase shares provide the company with flexibility for future growth and capital management.

The press release indicates that shareholders voted to grant a general mandate to issue more shares, which could dilute existing shares and negatively impact current shareholders' value.

The company did not disclose any financial performance metrics or forecasts alongside the announcements, potentially causing uncertainty among investors regarding its future profitability.

What resolutions were adopted at the Li Auto annual general meeting?

All proposed resolutions, including re-election of directors and share mandates, were adopted at the AGM held in Beijing.

Who were re-elected as directors of Li Auto?

Mr. Xiang Li, Mr. Zheng Fan, and Prof. Xing Xiao were re-elected as directors of Li Auto.

What is Li Auto's mission statement?

Li Auto's mission is "Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness" (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家).

When did Li Auto start volume production?

Li Auto began volume production in November 2019.

What types of vehicles does Li Auto manufacture?

Li Auto manufactures premium smart electric vehicles, including extended-range electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

$LI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $LI stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

BEIJING, China, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated April 23, 2025 (the “AGM Notice”) has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.





After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr. Xiang Li, Mr. Zheng Fan and Prof. Xing Xiao are re-elected as directors of the Company and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





https://ir.lixiang.com



Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



