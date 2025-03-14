News & Insights

Li Auto Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2024 with 500,508 Vehicle Deliveries

March 14, 2025 — 04:40 am EDT

Li Auto reported RMB44.3 billion in Q4 2024 revenues, with 158,696 vehicle deliveries, an annual revenue increase of 16.6%.

Li Auto Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant delivery and revenue growth. The company achieved total revenues of RMB44.3 billion (approximately US$6.1 billion) for Q4 2024, an increase of 6.1% year-over-year, while full-year revenues reached RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion), up 16.6% from the previous year. During Q4, vehicle deliveries were 158,696, marking a 20.4% increase compared to Q4 2023, contributing to a total of 500,508 vehicles delivered for the entire year. Despite revenue increases, net income fell significantly to RMB3.5 billion (US$484 million) in Q4, down 38.6% year-over-year. The company attributed fluctuations in financial performance to changes in vehicle pricing and increased costs associated with higher delivery volumes. Li Auto also reported executing on strategic initiatives, including launching an overseas R&D center in Germany and enhancing autonomous driving features through software updates. Looking forward, Li Auto expects vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025 to be between 88,000 and 93,000, alongside projected revenues reflecting a slight decline due to market conditions.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly total revenues reached a record high of RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion), a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.
  • Total vehicle deliveries for the fourth quarter were 158,696, reflecting a substantial 20.4% year-over-year growth.
  • Li Auto surpassed the 500,000 milestone in total deliveries for the full year 2024, achieving a 33.1% increase from 376,030 vehicles in 2023.
  • The company decreased its operating expenses by 22.0% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 38.6% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about profitability and operational efficiency.
  • Free cash flow in the fourth quarter dropped significantly by 58.6% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating potential liquidity issues.
  • Vehicle margin decreased to 19.7% in the fourth quarter from 22.7% a year prior, reflecting declining profitability per vehicle sold.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



Quarterly total revenues reached RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion)

1



Quarterly deliveries reached 158,696 vehicles


Full year total revenues reached RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion)


Full year deliveries were 500,508 vehicles



BEIJING, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Full Year 2024





  • Total deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 158,696 vehicles, representing a 20.4% year-over-year increase.






  • Total deliveries for the full year 2024 reached 500,508 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.1% from 376,030 vehicles in 2023.













FY 2024


2024 Q4


2024 Q3


2024 Q2


2024 Q1


Deliveries

500,508

158,696

152,831

108,581

80,400















FY 2023


2023 Q4


2023 Q3


2023 Q2


2023 Q1


Deliveries

376,030

131,805

105,108

86,533

52,584














  • As of December 31, 2024, in China, the Company had 502 retail stores in 150 cities, 478 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 1,727 super charging stations in operation equipped with 9,100 charging stalls.







Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024






  • Vehicle sales

    were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Vehicle margin



    2


    was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Total revenues

    were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Gross profit

    was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Gross margin

    was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Operating expenses

    were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Income from operations

    was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Operating margin

    was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Net income

    was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

    Non-GAAP net income



    3


    was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Diluted net earnings per ADS



    4



    attributable to ordinary shareholders

    was RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024.

    Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    was RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Net cash provided by operating activities

    was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Free cash flow



    5


    was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Key Financial Results


(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)




For the Three Months Ended


% Change



6



December 31,




2023


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2024


YoY


QoQ



RMB


RMB


RMB




Vehicle sales
40,379.3

41,323.8

42,643.0

5.6%

3.2%

Vehicle margin
22.7%

20.9%

19.7%

(3.0)pts

(1.2)pts











Total revenues
41,732.1

42,874.2

44,273.7

6.1%

3.3%

Gross profit
9,786.9

9,224.7

8,970.2

(8.3)%

(2.8)%

Gross margin
23.5%

21.5%

20.3%

(3.2)pts

(1.2)pts











Operating expenses
(6,750.5)

(5,792.0)

(5,266.9)

(22.0)%

(9.1)%

Income from operations
3,036.4

3,432.7

3,703.3

22.0%

7.9%

Operating margin
7.3%

8.0%

8.4%

1.1pts

0.4pts











Net income
5,752.3

2,820.5

3,532.7

(38.6)%

25.3%

Non-GAAP net income
4,588.7

3,851.0

4,039.7

(12.0)%

4.9%











Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
5.32

2.66

3.31

(37.8)%

24.4%

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
4.23

3.63

3.79

(10.4)%

4.4%











Net cash provided by operating activities
17,294.2

11,024.6

8,680.3

(49.8)%

(21.3)%

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
14,638.1

9,051.8

6,059.3

(58.6)%

(33.1)%














Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024






  • Vehicle sales

    were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023.







  • Vehicle margin

    was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023.







  • Total revenues

    were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.







  • Gross profit

    was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.







  • Gross margin

    was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023.







  • Operating expenses

    were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.







  • Income from operations

    was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.







  • Operating margin

    was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.







  • Net income

    was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023.

    Non-GAAP net income

    was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.







  • Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    was RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, compared with RMB11.10 in 2023.

    Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    was RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, compared with RMB11.46 in 2023.







  • Net cash provided by operating activities

    was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023.







  • Free cash flow

    was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.



Key Financial Results


(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)



For the Year Ended


% Change



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


YoY



RMB


RMB


Vehicle sales
120,294.7

138,538.1

15.2%

Vehicle margin
21.5%

19.8%

(1.7)pts







Total revenues
123,851.3

144,459.9

16.6%

Gross profit
27,496.8

29,656.1

7.9%

Gross margin
22.2%

20.5%

(1.7)pts







Operating expenses
(20,089.9)

(22,637.0)

12.7%

Income from operations
7,406.9

7,019.1

(5.2)%

Operating margin
6.0%

4.9%

(1.1)pts







Net income
11,809.1

8,045.3

(31.9)%

Non-GAAP net income
12,197.6

10,670.1

(12.5)%







Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
11.10

7.58

(31.7)%

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
11.46

10.04

(12.4)%







Net cash provided by operating activities
50,693.5

15,933.2

(68.6)%

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
44,186.3

8,203.1

(81.4)%










Recent Developments





Delivery Update




  • In January and February 2025, the Company delivered 29,927 and 26,263 vehicles, respectively. As of February 28, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 488 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 224 cities, and 1,874 super charging stations in operation equipped with 10,008 charging stalls.






OTA Updates




  • The Company continues to elevate user experience through OTA updates, with the most recent releases of OTA 6.5 in November 2024, OTA 7.0 in January 2025, and OTA 7.1 in February 2025. Available on the Li L series and Li MEGA, these updates introduced a wide array of new and enhanced autonomous driving, smart space, and smart electric features. Leveraging its full-stack, proprietary end-to-end (E2E) and vision-language model (VLM) technologies, the Company delivered a one-click point-to-point autonomous driving feature to all Li AD Max users via OTA 6.5 and upgraded its highway NOA via OTA 7.0 to enable seamless autonomous driving experiences across all driving scenarios. OTA 7.1 features an enhanced Li AD Max V13, offering smoother performance when navigating complex road conditions. These OTA updates also include upgrades to the Li Xiang Tong Xue smart assistant, the introduction of Sentry Mode High-Risk Video Remote Preview and Front Passenger Exit Alert features, and further enhancements to charging planning and efficiency.






Germany Research and Development Center




  • In January 2025, the Company officially established its first overseas research and development center in Munich, Germany, which will drive its continued developments in technology pre-research, product development, and product strategy.







CEO and CFO Comments




Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Our record performance in the fourth quarter propelled our full-year deliveries to surpass the 500,000 milestone, making us the first among premium automotive brands in China. We also maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market. These achievements reflect our ability to drive innovation, efficiency, and value creation for users. Over the past year, we achieved a number of significant breakthroughs in intelligentization. Our autonomous driving solution now provides end-to-end functionality across all driving scenarios powered by our full-stack, proprietary E2E and VLM dual system architecture. Additionally, we significantly enhanced Li Xiang Tong Xue’s capabilities in memorization, planning, tool utilization, and expression, upgrading the interactive experience for users. Looking ahead to 2025, we will launch our next-generation autonomous driving architecture and new BEV models, bringing happiness to more families with enhanced intelligent features and a more diversified product portfolio.”



Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We concluded 2024 with a robust financial performance. Strong vehicle deliveries drove fourth-quarter revenues to RMB44.3 billion, representing a new quarterly record high and 6.1% year-over-year growth. This brought our full-year revenues to RMB144.5 billion, increasing by 16.6% year over year. We also maintained robust profitability with a net income of RMB8.0 billion and operating cash flow of RMB15.9 billion for the full year of 2024. Our year-end cash reserve remained solid at RMB112.8 billion, laying a sound foundation for future growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to expanding our business and driving technological innovation while striving for financial excellence. By continuously enhancing our comprehensive capabilities, we aim to grow sustainably and steadily advance toward our long-term vision in this intelligent era, creating value for all our stakeholders.”





Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024





Revenues





  • Total revenues

    were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Vehicle sales

    were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.







  • Other sales and services

    were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.2% from RMB1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the third quarter of 2024.






Cost of Sales and Gross Margin





  • Cost of sales

    was RMB35.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.5% from RMB31.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries.







  • Gross profit

    was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Vehicle margin

    was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to losses on purchase commitment and lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.







  • Gross margin

    was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle margin.






Operating Expenses





  • Operating expenses

    were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB2.4 billion (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 31.0% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased expenses related to product portfolios and technologies, and decreased employee compensation. The decrease in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation.







  • Selling, general and administrative expenses

    were RMB3.1 billion (US$421.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.4% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation and improved operational efficiency. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation associated with the recognition of the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by the increased marketing and promotional activities.




Income from Operations





  • Income from operations

    was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

    Operating margin

    was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.

    Non-GAAP income from operations

    was RMB4.2 billion (US$577.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 9.1% from RMB3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.5% from RMB4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024.






Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share





  • Net income

    was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

    Non-GAAP net income

    was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.







  • Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    were RMB3.52 (US$0.48) and RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB5.72 and RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB2.82 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

    Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    were RMB4.03 (US$0.55) and RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB4.54 and RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB3.85 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively.






Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow





  • Cash position



    7


    was RMB112.8 billion (US$15.5 billion) as of December 31, 2024.







  • Net cash provided by operating activities

    was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The change in net cash provided by operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.







  • Free cash flow

    was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Financial Results for the Full Year 2024





Revenues





  • Total revenues

    were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.







  • Vehicle sales

    were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix and changes in pricing strategy.







  • Other sales and services

    were RMB5.9 billion (US$811.3 million) in 2024, representing an increase of 66.5% from RMB3.6 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.






Cost of Sales and Gross Margin





  • Cost of sales

    was RMB114.8 billion (US$15.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB96.4 billion in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix and cost reduction.







  • Gross profit

    was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.







  • Vehicle margin

    was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin was mainly due to different product mix, and changes in pricing strategy, partially offset by cost reduction.







  • Gross margin

    was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the decrease of vehicle margin.






Operating Expenses





  • Operating expenses

    were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.







  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB11.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 4.6% from RMB10.6 billion in 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and increased employee compensation.







  • Selling, general and administrative expenses

    were RMB12.2 billion (US$1.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased employee compensation associated with growth in number of staff and the recognition of share-based compensation expenses regarding the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in 2024, as well as increased rental and other expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network.






Income from Operations





  • Income from operations

    was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.

    Operating margin

    was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.

    Non-GAAP income from operations

    was RMB9.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023.






Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share





  • Net income

    was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023.

    Non-GAAP net income

    was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.







  • Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    were RMB8.06 (US$1.10) and RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB11.90 and RMB11.10 in 2023, respectively.

    Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

    were RMB10.69 (US$1.47) and RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB12.29 and RMB11.46 in 2023, respectively.






Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow





  • Net cash provided by operating activities

    was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. The change in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.







  • Free cash flow

    was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.






Employees




  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 32,248 employees.







Business Outlook




For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:






  • Deliveries of vehicles


    to be between 88,000 and 93,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5% to 15.7%.







  • Total revenues

    to be between RMB23.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) and RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7% to 3.5%.







This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.





Conference Call




Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 14, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 14, 2025) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.



For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.



Participant Online Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045528-e2gf3z.html



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 21, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:




























United States:
+1-855-883-1031

Mainland China:
+86-400-1209-216

Hong Kong, China:
+852-800-930-639

International:
+61-7-3107-6325

Replay PIN:
10045528




Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at

https://ir.lixiang.com

.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.



The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.





Exchange Rate Information




This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.





About Li Auto Inc.




Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.



For more information, please visit:

https://ir.lixiang.com

.





Safe Harbor Statement




This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Li Auto Inc.


Investor Relations


Email: ir@lixiang.com



Christensen Advisory


Roger Hu


Tel: +86-10-5900-1548


Email: Li@christensencomms.com






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Li Auto Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31, 2023


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Revenues:














Vehicle sales

40,379,267

41,323,833

42,642,978

5,842,064

120,294,667

138,538,092

18,979,641

Other sales and services

1,352,830

1,550,385

1,630,694

223,404

3,556,665

5,921,854

811,291


Total revenues


41,732,097


42,874,218


44,273,672


6,065,468


123,851,332


144,459,946


19,790,932


Cost of sales:














Vehicle sales

(31,202,028)

(32,671,723)

(34,252,151)

(4,692,525)

(94,482,347)

(111,121,036)

(15,223,520)

Other sales and services

(743,186)

(977,822)

(1,051,303)

(144,028)

(1,872,234)

(3,682,772)

(504,538)


Total cost of sales


(31,945,214)


(33,649,545)


(35,303,454)


(4,836,553)


(96,354,581)


(114,803,808)


(15,728,058)


Gross profit


9,786,883


9,224,673


8,970,218


1,228,915


27,496,751


29,656,138


4,062,874


Operating expenses:














Research and development

(3,491,026)

(2,586,534)

(2,408,357)

(329,944)

(10,586,129)

(11,071,358)

(1,516,770)

Selling, general and administrative

(3,269,668)

(3,359,640)

(3,076,993)

(421,546)

(9,767,955)

(12,229,323)

(1,675,410)

Other operating income, net

10,237

154,174

218,446

29,927

264,210

663,657

90,921


Total operating expenses


(6,750,457)


(5,792,000)


(5,266,904)


(721,563)


(20,089,874)


(22,637,024)


(3,101,259)


Income from operations


3,036,426


3,432,673


3,703,314


507,352


7,406,877


7,019,114


961,615


Other (expense)/income:














Interest expense

(13,675)

(54,167)

(61,759)

(8,461)

(86,251)

(187,755)

(25,722)

Interest income and investment income, net

794,355

(21,979)

403,021

55,214

2,082,948

1,819,964

249,334

Others, net

358,825

43,752

17,128

2,347

1,048,189

664,301

91,009


Income before income tax


4,175,931


3,400,279


4,061,704


556,452


10,451,763


9,315,624


1,276,236

Income tax benefit/(expense)

1,576,385

(579,789)

(529,010)

(72,474)

1,357,362

(1,270,374)

(174,041)


Net income


5,752,316


2,820,490


3,532,694


483,978


11,809,125


8,045,250


1,102,195

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

94,235

6,228

9,757

1,337

104,992

12,900

1,767


Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.


5,658,081


2,814,262


3,522,937


482,641


11,704,133


8,032,350


1,100,428

















Net income


5,752,316


2,820,490


3,532,694


483,978


11,809,125


8,045,250


1,102,195


Other comprehensive income/(loss)














Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

40,438

(136,283)

236,903

32,456

(30,766)

53,128

7,279


Total other comprehensive income/(loss)


40,438


(136,283)


236,903


32,456


(30,766)


53,128


7,279


Total comprehensive income


5,792,754


2,684,207


3,769,597


516,434


11,778,359


8,098,378


1,109,474

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

94,235

6,228

9,757

1,337

104,992

12,900

1,767


Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.


5,698,519


2,677,979


3,759,840


515,097


11,673,367


8,085,478


1,107,707


Weighted average number of ADSs














Basic

989,909,259

997,934,606

1,000,250,311

1,000,250,311

983,931,880

996,595,976

996,595,976

Diluted

1,064,538,392

1,062,727,888

1,066,897,163

1,066,897,163

1,057,688,196

1,064,636,715

1,064,636,715


Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders














Basic

5.72

2.82

3.52

0.48

11.90

8.06

1.10

Diluted

5.32

2.66

3.31

0.45

11.10

7.58

1.04


Weighted average number of ordinary shares














Basic

1,979,818,518

1,995,869,212

2,000,500,621

2,000,500,621

1,967,863,759

1,993,191,951

1,993,191,951

Diluted

2,129,076,784

2,125,455,776

2,133,794,325

2,133,794,325

2,115,376,392

2,129,273,430

2,129,273,430


Net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders














Basic

2.86

1.41

1.76

0.24

5.95

4.03

0.55

Diluted

2.66

1.33

1.65

0.23

5.55

3.79

0.52






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































Li Auto Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(All amounts in thousands)







As


of





December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2024




RMB


RMB


US$


ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

91,329,030

65,901,123

9,028,417

Restricted cash

479

6,849

938

Time deposits and short-term investments

11,933,255

46,904,548

6,425,897

Trade receivable

143,523

135,112

18,510

Inventories

6,871,979

8,185,604

1,121,423

Prepayments and other current assets

4,247,318

5,176,546

709,184


Total current assets


114,525,584


126,309,782


17,304,369

Non-current assets:






Long-term investments

1,595,376

922,897

126,436

Property, plant and equipment, net

15,745,018

21,140,933

2,896,296

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

5,939,230

8,323,963

1,140,378

Intangible assets, net

864,180

914,951

125,348

Goodwill

5,484

5,484

751

Deferred tax assets

1,990,245

2,542,180

348,277

Other non-current assets

2,802,354

2,188,888

299,876


Total non-current assets


28,941,887


36,039,296


4,937,362


Total assets


143,467,471


162,349,078


22,241,731


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Short-term borrowings

6,975,399

281,102

38,511

Trade and notes payable

51,870,097

53,596,194

7,342,648

Amounts due to related parties

10,607

11,492

1,574

Deferred revenue, current

1,525,543

1,396,489

191,318

Operating lease liabilities, current

1,146,437

1,438,092

197,018

Finance lease liabilities, current




95,205

13,043

Accruals and other current liabilities

11,214,626

12,397,322

1,698,426


Total current liabilities


72,742,709


69,215,896


9,482,538

Non-current liabilities:






Long-term borrowings

1,747,070

8,151,598

1,116,764

Deferred revenue, non-current

812,218

720,531

98,712

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

3,677,961

5,735,738

785,793

Finance lease liabilities, non-current




642,984

88,088

Deferred tax liabilities

200,877

864,999

118,504

Other non-current liabilities

3,711,414

5,696,950

780,479


Total non-current liabilities


10,149,540


21,812,800


2,988,340


Total liabilities


82,892,249


91,028,696


12,470,878


Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity


60,142,624


70,874,884


9,709,820

Noncontrolling interests

432,598


445,498


61,033


Total shareholders’ equity


60,575,222


71,320,382


9,770,853


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


143,467,471


162,349,078


22,241,731































































































































































































































































Li Auto Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(All amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31,




2023


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net cash provided by operating activities

17,294,228

11,024,642

8,680,301

1,189,196

50,693,521

15,933,160

2,182,834

Net cash used in investing activities

(469,104)

(14,212,597)

(19,987,058)

(2,738,216)

(12,068)

(41,137,169)

(5,635,769)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

863,355

238,305

(734,467)

(100,622)

185,385

(415,648)

(56,944)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(48,180)

(245,692)

355,742

48,737

44,513

198,120

27,143


Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


17,640,299


(3,195,342)


(11,685,482)


(1,600,905)


50,911,351


(25,421,537)


(3,482,736)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

73,689,210

80,788,796

77,593,454

10,630,260

40,418,158

91,329,509

12,512,091


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


91,329,509


77,593,454


65,907,972


9,029,355


91,329,509


65,907,972


9,029,355

















Net cash provided by operating activities


17,294,228


11,024,642


8,680,301


1,189,196


50,693,521


15,933,160


2,182,834

Capital expenditures

(2,656,106)

(1,972,878)

(2,620,969)

(359,071)

(6,507,189)

(7,730,022)

(1,059,009)


Free cash flow (non-GAAP)


14,638,122


9,051,764


6,059,332


830,125


44,186,332


8,203,138


1,123,825
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Li Auto Inc.


Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results


(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December


31,




2023


September 30,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of sales

(31,945,214)

(33,649,545)

(35,303,454)

(4,836,553)

(96,354,581)

(114,803,808)

(15,728,058)

Share-based compensation expenses

15,334

8,213

10,394

1,424

46,631

39,728

5,443


Non-GAAP cost of sales


(31,929,880)


(33,641,332)


(35,293,060)


(4,835,129)


(96,307,950)


(114,764,080)


(15,722,615)
















Research and development expenses

(3,491,026)

(2,586,534)

(2,408,357)

(329,944)

(10,586,129)

(11,071,358)

(1,516,770)

Share-based compensation expenses

537,843

296,778

303,047

41,517

1,552,421

1,257,921

172,334


Non-GAAP research and development expenses


(2,953,183)


(2,289,756)


(2,105,310)


(288,427)


(9,033,708)


(9,813,437)


(1,344,436)
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,269,668)

(3,359,640)

(3,076,993)

(421,546)

(9,767,955)

(12,229,323)

(1,675,410)

Share-based compensation expenses

273,443

725,500

199,633

27,350

779,637

1,333,256

182,655


Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses


(2,996,225)


(2,634,140)


(2,877,360)


(394,196)


(8,988,318)


(10,896,067)


(1,492,755)
















Income from operations

3,036,426

3,432,673

3,703,314

507,352

7,406,877

7,019,114

961,615

Share-based compensation expenses

826,620

1,030,491

513,074

70,291

2,378,689

2,630,905

360,432


Non-GAAP income from operations


3,863,046


4,463,164


4,216,388


577,643


9,785,566


9,650,019


1,322,047
















Net income

5,752,316

2,820,490

3,532,694

483,978

11,809,125

8,045,250

1,102,195

Share-based compensation expenses

826,620

1,030,491

513,074

70,291

2,378,689

2,630,905

360,432

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

(1,990,245)




(6,085)

(834)

(1,990,245)

(6,085)

(834)


Non-GAAP net income



8


4,588,691


3,850,981


4,039,683


553,435


12,197,569


10,670,070


1,461,793
















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.

5,658,081

2,814,262

3,522,937

482,641

11,704,133

8,032,350

1,100,428

Share-based compensation expenses

826,620

1,030,491

513,074

70,291

2,378,689

2,630,905

360,432

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

(1,990,245)




(6,085)

(834)

(1,990,245)

(6,085)

(834)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.


4,494,456


3,844,753


4,029,926


552,098


12,092,577


10,657,170


1,460,026

















Weighted average number of ADSs














Basic

989,909,259

997,934,606

1,000,250,311

1,000,250,311

983,931,880

996,595,976

996,595,976

Diluted

1,064,538,392

1,062,727,888

1,066,897,163

1,066,897,163

1,057,688,196

1,064,636,715

1,064,636,715


Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders














Basic

4.54

3.85

4.03

0.55

12.29

10.69

1.47

Diluted

4.23

3.63

3.79

0.52

11.46

10.04

1.38


Weighted average number of ordinary shares














Basic

1,979,818,518

1,995,869,212

2,000,500,621

2,000,500,621

1,967,863,759

1,993,191,951

1,993,191,951

Diluted

2,129,076,784

2,125,455,776

2,133,794,325

2,133,794,325

2,115,376,392

2,129,273,430

2,129,273,430


Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



9














Basic

2.27

1.93

2.01

0.28

6.15

5.35

0.73

Diluted

2.11

1.81

1.89

0.26

5.73

5.02

0.69

















_______________________________




1



All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.





2



Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.





3



The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.





4



Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





5



Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.





6


Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.







7


Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits


and


financial instruments included in long-term investments.







8



Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.





9



Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.






