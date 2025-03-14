Li Auto Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2024 with 500,508 Vehicle Deliveries

Li Auto reported RMB44.3 billion in Q4 2024 revenues, with 158,696 vehicle deliveries, an annual revenue increase of 16.6%.

Li Auto Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant delivery and revenue growth. The company achieved total revenues of RMB44.3 billion (approximately US$6.1 billion) for Q4 2024, an increase of 6.1% year-over-year, while full-year revenues reached RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion), up 16.6% from the previous year. During Q4, vehicle deliveries were 158,696, marking a 20.4% increase compared to Q4 2023, contributing to a total of 500,508 vehicles delivered for the entire year. Despite revenue increases, net income fell significantly to RMB3.5 billion (US$484 million) in Q4, down 38.6% year-over-year. The company attributed fluctuations in financial performance to changes in vehicle pricing and increased costs associated with higher delivery volumes. Li Auto also reported executing on strategic initiatives, including launching an overseas R&D center in Germany and enhancing autonomous driving features through software updates. Looking forward, Li Auto expects vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025 to be between 88,000 and 93,000, alongside projected revenues reflecting a slight decline due to market conditions.

Potential Positives

Quarterly total revenues reached a record high of RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion), a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

Total vehicle deliveries for the fourth quarter were 158,696, reflecting a substantial 20.4% year-over-year growth.

Li Auto surpassed the 500,000 milestone in total deliveries for the full year 2024, achieving a 33.1% increase from 376,030 vehicles in 2023.

The company decreased its operating expenses by 22.0% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 38.6% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about profitability and operational efficiency.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter dropped significantly by 58.6% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating potential liquidity issues.

Vehicle margin decreased to 19.7% in the fourth quarter from 22.7% a year prior, reflecting declining profitability per vehicle sold.

FAQ

What were Li Auto's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Total revenues reached RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How many vehicles did Li Auto deliver in the fourth quarter of 2024?

Li Auto delivered 158,696 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 20.4% increase year-over-year.

What was Li Auto's net income for the full year 2024?

Net income for the full year 2024 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), a decrease of 31.9% from 2023.

What is Li Auto's vehicle margin for Q4 2024?

The vehicle margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 19.7%, compared to 22.7% in Q4 2023.

When will Li Auto hold its next conference call?

The next conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 14, 2025.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion)



1







Quarterly deliveries reached 158,696 vehicles





Full year total revenues reached RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion)





Full year deliveries were 500,508 vehicles





BEIJING, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.









Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Full Year 2024











Total deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 158,696 vehicles, representing a 20.4% year-over-year increase.











Total deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 158,696 vehicles, representing a 20.4% year-over-year increase.



Total deliveries for the full year 2024 reached 500,508 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.1% from 376,030 vehicles in 2023.









































































FY 2024













2024 Q4













2024 Q3













2024 Q2













2024 Q1













Deliveries











500,508









158,696









152,831









108,581









80,400



































































FY 2023













2023 Q4













2023 Q3













2023 Q2













2023 Q1













Deliveries











376,030









131,805









105,108









86,533









52,584



























































As of December 31, 2024, in China, the Company had 502 retail stores in 150 cities, 478 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 1,727 super charging stations in operation equipped with 9,100 charging stalls.















Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024













Vehicle sales



were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Vehicle margin







2





was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.











was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.





Total revenues



were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Gross profit



was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Gross margin



was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024.











was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024.





Operating expenses



were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Income from operations



was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Operating margin



was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.











was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.





Net income



was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income







3





was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Diluted net earnings per ADS







4







attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Free cash flow







5





was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.























Key Financial Results





















(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)























For the Three Months Ended













% Change







6



























December 31,









2023













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













YoY













QoQ

















RMB













RMB













RMB



























Vehicle sales





40,379.3









41,323.8









42,643.0









5.6%









3.2%









Vehicle margin





22.7%









20.9%









19.7%









(3.0)pts









(1.2)pts





















































Total revenues





41,732.1









42,874.2









44,273.7









6.1%









3.3%









Gross profit





9,786.9









9,224.7









8,970.2









(8.3)%









(2.8)%









Gross margin





23.5%









21.5%









20.3%









(3.2)pts









(1.2)pts





















































Operating expenses





(6,750.5)









(5,792.0)









(5,266.9)









(22.0)%









(9.1)%









Income from operations





3,036.4









3,432.7









3,703.3









22.0%









7.9%









Operating margin





7.3%









8.0%









8.4%









1.1pts









0.4pts





















































Net income





5,752.3









2,820.5









3,532.7









(38.6)%









25.3%









Non-GAAP net income





4,588.7









3,851.0









4,039.7









(12.0)%









4.9%





















































Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





5.32









2.66









3.31









(37.8)%









24.4%









Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





4.23









3.63









3.79









(10.4)%









4.4%





















































Net cash provided by operating activities





17,294.2









11,024.6









8,680.3









(49.8)%









(21.3)%









Free cash flow (non-GAAP)





14,638.1









9,051.8









6,059.3









(58.6)%









(33.1)%

























































Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024













Vehicle sales



were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023.











were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023.





Vehicle margin



was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023.











was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023.





Total revenues



were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.











were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.





Gross profit



was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.











was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.





Gross margin



was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023.











was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023.





Operating expenses



were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.











were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.





Income from operations



was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.











was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.





Operating margin



was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.











was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.





Net income



was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023.



Non-GAAP net income



was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.











was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.





Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, compared with RMB11.10 in 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, compared with RMB11.46 in 2023.











was RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, compared with RMB11.10 in 2023. was RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, compared with RMB11.46 in 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023.











was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023.





Free cash flow



was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.























Key Financial Results





















(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)















For the Year Ended













% Change

















December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













YoY

















RMB













RMB



















Vehicle sales





120,294.7









138,538.1









15.2%









Vehicle margin





21.5%









19.8%









(1.7)pts





































Total revenues





123,851.3









144,459.9









16.6%









Gross profit





27,496.8









29,656.1









7.9%









Gross margin





22.2%









20.5%









(1.7)pts





































Operating expenses





(20,089.9)









(22,637.0)









12.7%









Income from operations





7,406.9









7,019.1









(5.2)%









Operating margin





6.0%









4.9%









(1.1)pts





































Net income





11,809.1









8,045.3









(31.9)%









Non-GAAP net income





12,197.6









10,670.1









(12.5)%





































Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





11.10









7.58









(31.7)%









Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





11.46









10.04









(12.4)%





































Net cash provided by operating activities





50,693.5









15,933.2









(68.6)%









Free cash flow (non-GAAP)





44,186.3









8,203.1









(81.4)%









































Recent Developments











Delivery Update









In January and February 2025, the Company delivered 29,927 and 26,263 vehicles, respectively. As of February 28, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 488 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 224 cities, and 1,874 super charging stations in operation equipped with 10,008 charging stalls.













OTA Updates









The Company continues to elevate user experience through OTA updates, with the most recent releases of OTA 6.5 in November 2024, OTA 7.0 in January 2025, and OTA 7.1 in February 2025. Available on the Li L series and Li MEGA, these updates introduced a wide array of new and enhanced autonomous driving, smart space, and smart electric features. Leveraging its full-stack, proprietary end-to-end (E2E) and vision-language model (VLM) technologies, the Company delivered a one-click point-to-point autonomous driving feature to all Li AD Max users via OTA 6.5 and upgraded its highway NOA via OTA 7.0 to enable seamless autonomous driving experiences across all driving scenarios. OTA 7.1 features an enhanced Li AD Max V13, offering smoother performance when navigating complex road conditions. These OTA updates also include upgrades to the Li Xiang Tong Xue smart assistant, the introduction of Sentry Mode High-Risk Video Remote Preview and Front Passenger Exit Alert features, and further enhancements to charging planning and efficiency.













Germany Research and Development Center









In January 2025, the Company officially established its first overseas research and development center in Munich, Germany, which will drive its continued developments in technology pre-research, product development, and product strategy.















CEO and CFO Comments









Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Our record performance in the fourth quarter propelled our full-year deliveries to surpass the 500,000 milestone, making us the first among premium automotive brands in China. We also maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market. These achievements reflect our ability to drive innovation, efficiency, and value creation for users. Over the past year, we achieved a number of significant breakthroughs in intelligentization. Our autonomous driving solution now provides end-to-end functionality across all driving scenarios powered by our full-stack, proprietary E2E and VLM dual system architecture. Additionally, we significantly enhanced Li Xiang Tong Xue’s capabilities in memorization, planning, tool utilization, and expression, upgrading the interactive experience for users. Looking ahead to 2025, we will launch our next-generation autonomous driving architecture and new BEV models, bringing happiness to more families with enhanced intelligent features and a more diversified product portfolio.”





Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We concluded 2024 with a robust financial performance. Strong vehicle deliveries drove fourth-quarter revenues to RMB44.3 billion, representing a new quarterly record high and 6.1% year-over-year growth. This brought our full-year revenues to RMB144.5 billion, increasing by 16.6% year over year. We also maintained robust profitability with a net income of RMB8.0 billion and operating cash flow of RMB15.9 billion for the full year of 2024. Our year-end cash reserve remained solid at RMB112.8 billion, laying a sound foundation for future growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to expanding our business and driving technological innovation while striving for financial excellence. By continuously enhancing our comprehensive capabilities, we aim to grow sustainably and steadily advance toward our long-term vision in this intelligent era, creating value for all our stakeholders.”









Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024











Revenues











Total revenues



were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Vehicle sales



were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.











were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.





Other sales and services



were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.2% from RMB1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the third quarter of 2024.













Cost of Sales and Gross Margin











Cost of sales



was RMB35.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.5% from RMB31.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries.











was RMB35.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.5% from RMB31.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries.





Gross profit



was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Vehicle margin



was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to losses on purchase commitment and lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.











was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to losses on purchase commitment and lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.





Gross margin



was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle margin.













Operating Expenses











Operating expenses



were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Research and development expenses



were RMB2.4 billion (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 31.0% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased expenses related to product portfolios and technologies, and decreased employee compensation. The decrease in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation.











were RMB2.4 billion (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 31.0% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased expenses related to product portfolios and technologies, and decreased employee compensation. The decrease in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation.





Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB3.1 billion (US$421.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.4% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation and improved operational efficiency. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation associated with the recognition of the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by the increased marketing and promotional activities.









Income from Operations











Income from operations



was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Operating margin



was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP income from operations



was RMB4.2 billion (US$577.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 9.1% from RMB3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.5% from RMB4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024.













Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share











Net income



was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income



was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB3.52 (US$0.48) and RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB5.72 and RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB2.82 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively.



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB4.03 (US$0.55) and RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB4.54 and RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB3.85 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively.













Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow











Cash position







7





was RMB112.8 billion (US$15.5 billion) as of December 31, 2024.











was RMB112.8 billion (US$15.5 billion) as of December 31, 2024.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The change in net cash provided by operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.











was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The change in net cash provided by operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.





Free cash flow



was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.











Financial Results for the Full Year 2024











Revenues











Total revenues



were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.











were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.





Vehicle sales



were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix and changes in pricing strategy.











were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix and changes in pricing strategy.





Other sales and services



were RMB5.9 billion (US$811.3 million) in 2024, representing an increase of 66.5% from RMB3.6 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.













Cost of Sales and Gross Margin











Cost of sales



was RMB114.8 billion (US$15.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB96.4 billion in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix and cost reduction.











was RMB114.8 billion (US$15.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB96.4 billion in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix and cost reduction.





Gross profit



was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.











was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.





Vehicle margin



was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin was mainly due to different product mix, and changes in pricing strategy, partially offset by cost reduction.











was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin was mainly due to different product mix, and changes in pricing strategy, partially offset by cost reduction.





Gross margin



was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the decrease of vehicle margin.













Operating Expenses











Operating expenses



were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.











were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.





Research and development expenses



were RMB11.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 4.6% from RMB10.6 billion in 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and increased employee compensation.











were RMB11.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 4.6% from RMB10.6 billion in 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and increased employee compensation.





Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB12.2 billion (US$1.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased employee compensation associated with growth in number of staff and the recognition of share-based compensation expenses regarding the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in 2024, as well as increased rental and other expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network.













Income from Operations











Income from operations



was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.



Operating margin



was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.



Non-GAAP income from operations



was RMB9.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023.













Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share











Net income



was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023.



Non-GAAP net income



was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.











was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.





Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB8.06 (US$1.10) and RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB11.90 and RMB11.10 in 2023, respectively.



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB10.69 (US$1.47) and RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB12.29 and RMB11.46 in 2023, respectively.













Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow











Net cash provided by operating activities



was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. The change in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.











was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. The change in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.





Free cash flow



was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.













Employees









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 32,248 employees.















Business Outlook









For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:











Deliveries of vehicles





to be between 88,000 and 93,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5% to 15.7%.











to be between 88,000 and 93,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5% to 15.7%.





Total revenues



to be between RMB23.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) and RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7% to 3.5%.















This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.









Conference Call









Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 14, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 14, 2025) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045528-e2gf3z.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 21, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland China:





+86-400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10045528





















Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.lixiang.com



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.









Exchange Rate Information









This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.









About Li Auto Inc.









Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



















Li Auto Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



















(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December 31, 2023













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024





















RMB













RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$













Revenues:



































































Vehicle sales









40,379,267









41,323,833









42,642,978









5,842,064









120,294,667









138,538,092









18,979,641









Other sales and services









1,352,830









1,550,385









1,630,694









223,404









3,556,665









5,921,854









811,291











Total revenues













41,732,097













42,874,218













44,273,672













6,065,468













123,851,332













144,459,946













19,790,932













Cost of sales:



































































Vehicle sales









(31,202,028)









(32,671,723)









(34,252,151)









(4,692,525)









(94,482,347)









(111,121,036)









(15,223,520)









Other sales and services









(743,186)









(977,822)









(1,051,303)









(144,028)









(1,872,234)









(3,682,772)









(504,538)











Total cost of sales













(31,945,214)













(33,649,545)













(35,303,454)













(4,836,553)













(96,354,581)













(114,803,808)













(15,728,058)













Gross profit













9,786,883













9,224,673













8,970,218













1,228,915













27,496,751













29,656,138













4,062,874













Operating expenses:



































































Research and development









(3,491,026)









(2,586,534)









(2,408,357)









(329,944)









(10,586,129)









(11,071,358)









(1,516,770)









Selling, general and administrative









(3,269,668)









(3,359,640)









(3,076,993)









(421,546)









(9,767,955)









(12,229,323)









(1,675,410)









Other operating income, net









10,237









154,174









218,446









29,927









264,210









663,657









90,921











Total operating expenses













(6,750,457)













(5,792,000)













(5,266,904)













(721,563)













(20,089,874)













(22,637,024)













(3,101,259)













Income from operations













3,036,426













3,432,673













3,703,314













507,352













7,406,877













7,019,114













961,615













Other (expense)/income:



































































Interest expense









(13,675)









(54,167)









(61,759)









(8,461)









(86,251)









(187,755)









(25,722)









Interest income and investment income, net









794,355









(21,979)









403,021









55,214









2,082,948









1,819,964









249,334









Others, net









358,825









43,752









17,128









2,347









1,048,189









664,301









91,009











Income before income tax













4,175,931













3,400,279













4,061,704













556,452













10,451,763













9,315,624













1,276,236











Income tax benefit/(expense)









1,576,385









(579,789)









(529,010)









(72,474)









1,357,362









(1,270,374)









(174,041)











Net income













5,752,316













2,820,490













3,532,694













483,978













11,809,125













8,045,250













1,102,195











Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









94,235









6,228









9,757









1,337









104,992









12,900









1,767











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













5,658,081













2,814,262













3,522,937













482,641













11,704,133













8,032,350













1,100,428













































































Net income













5,752,316













2,820,490













3,532,694













483,978













11,809,125













8,045,250













1,102,195













Other comprehensive income/(loss)



































































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









40,438









(136,283)









236,903









32,456









(30,766)









53,128









7,279











Total other comprehensive income/(loss)













40,438













(136,283)













236,903













32,456













(30,766)













53,128













7,279













Total comprehensive income













5,792,754













2,684,207













3,769,597













516,434













11,778,359













8,098,378













1,109,474











Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









94,235









6,228









9,757









1,337









104,992









12,900









1,767











Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













5,698,519













2,677,979













3,759,840













515,097













11,673,367













8,085,478













1,107,707













Weighted average number of ADSs



































































Basic









989,909,259









997,934,606









1,000,250,311









1,000,250,311









983,931,880









996,595,976









996,595,976









Diluted









1,064,538,392









1,062,727,888









1,066,897,163









1,066,897,163









1,057,688,196









1,064,636,715









1,064,636,715











Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



































































Basic









5.72









2.82









3.52









0.48









11.90









8.06









1.10









Diluted









5.32









2.66









3.31









0.45









11.10









7.58









1.04











Weighted average number of ordinary shares



































































Basic









1,979,818,518









1,995,869,212









2,000,500,621









2,000,500,621









1,967,863,759









1,993,191,951









1,993,191,951









Diluted









2,129,076,784









2,125,455,776









2,133,794,325









2,133,794,325









2,115,376,392









2,129,273,430









2,129,273,430











Net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



































































Basic









2.86









1.41









1.76









0.24









5.95









4.03









0.55









Diluted









2.66









1.33









1.65









0.23









5.55









3.79









0.52























































































Li Auto Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(All amounts in thousands)



































As





of





























December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









91,329,030









65,901,123









9,028,417









Restricted cash









479









6,849









938









Time deposits and short-term investments









11,933,255









46,904,548









6,425,897









Trade receivable









143,523









135,112









18,510









Inventories









6,871,979









8,185,604









1,121,423









Prepayments and other current assets









4,247,318









5,176,546









709,184











Total current assets













114,525,584













126,309,782













17,304,369











Non-current assets:

































Long-term investments









1,595,376









922,897









126,436









Property, plant and equipment, net









15,745,018









21,140,933









2,896,296









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









5,939,230









8,323,963









1,140,378









Intangible assets, net









864,180









914,951









125,348









Goodwill









5,484









5,484









751









Deferred tax assets









1,990,245









2,542,180









348,277









Other non-current assets









2,802,354









2,188,888









299,876











Total non-current assets













28,941,887













36,039,296













4,937,362













Total assets













143,467,471













162,349,078













22,241,731













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Short-term borrowings









6,975,399









281,102









38,511









Trade and notes payable









51,870,097









53,596,194









7,342,648









Amounts due to related parties









10,607









11,492









1,574









Deferred revenue, current









1,525,543









1,396,489









191,318









Operating lease liabilities, current









1,146,437









1,438,092









197,018









Finance lease liabilities, current









—









95,205









13,043









Accruals and other current liabilities









11,214,626









12,397,322









1,698,426











Total current liabilities













72,742,709













69,215,896













9,482,538











Non-current liabilities:

































Long-term borrowings









1,747,070









8,151,598









1,116,764









Deferred revenue, non-current









812,218









720,531









98,712









Operating lease liabilities, non-current









3,677,961









5,735,738









785,793









Finance lease liabilities, non-current









—









642,984









88,088









Deferred tax liabilities









200,877









864,999









118,504









Other non-current liabilities









3,711,414









5,696,950









780,479











Total non-current liabilities













10,149,540













21,812,800













2,988,340













Total liabilities













82,892,249













91,028,696













12,470,878













Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity













60,142,624













70,874,884













9,709,820











Noncontrolling interests









432,598











445,498













61,033













Total shareholders’ equity













60,575,222













71,320,382













9,770,853













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













143,467,471













162,349,078













22,241,731

































Li Auto Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(All amounts in thousands)



























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December 31,









2023













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024





















RMB













RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash provided by operating activities









17,294,228









11,024,642









8,680,301









1,189,196









50,693,521









15,933,160









2,182,834









Net cash used in investing activities









(469,104)









(14,212,597)









(19,987,058)









(2,738,216)









(12,068)









(41,137,169)









(5,635,769)









Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities









863,355









238,305









(734,467)









(100,622)









185,385









(415,648)









(56,944)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(48,180)









(245,692)









355,742









48,737









44,513









198,120









27,143











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













17,640,299













(3,195,342)













(11,685,482)













(1,600,905)













50,911,351













(25,421,537)













(3,482,736)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









73,689,210









80,788,796









77,593,454









10,630,260









40,418,158









91,329,509









12,512,091











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period













91,329,509













77,593,454













65,907,972













9,029,355













91,329,509













65,907,972













9,029,355













































































Net cash provided by operating activities













17,294,228













11,024,642













8,680,301













1,189,196













50,693,521













15,933,160













2,182,834











Capital expenditures









(2,656,106)









(1,972,878)









(2,620,969)









(359,071)









(6,507,189)









(7,730,022)









(1,059,009)











Free cash flow (non-GAAP)













14,638,122













9,051,764













6,059,332













830,125













44,186,332













8,203,138













1,123,825

































Li Auto Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



















(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December





31,









2023













September 30,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024





















RMB













RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$











Cost of sales









(31,945,214)









(33,649,545)









(35,303,454)









(4,836,553)









(96,354,581)









(114,803,808)









(15,728,058)









Share-based compensation expenses









15,334









8,213









10,394









1,424









46,631









39,728









5,443











Non-GAAP cost of sales













(31,929,880)













(33,641,332)













(35,293,060)













(4,835,129)













(96,307,950)













(114,764,080)













(15,722,615)











































































Research and development expenses









(3,491,026)









(2,586,534)









(2,408,357)









(329,944)









(10,586,129)









(11,071,358)









(1,516,770)









Share-based compensation expenses









537,843









296,778









303,047









41,517









1,552,421









1,257,921









172,334











Non-GAAP research and development expenses













(2,953,183)













(2,289,756)













(2,105,310)













(288,427)













(9,033,708)













(9,813,437)













(1,344,436)











































































Selling, general and administrative expenses









(3,269,668)









(3,359,640)









(3,076,993)









(421,546)









(9,767,955)









(12,229,323)









(1,675,410)









Share-based compensation expenses









273,443









725,500









199,633









27,350









779,637









1,333,256









182,655











Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses













(2,996,225)













(2,634,140)













(2,877,360)













(394,196)













(8,988,318)













(10,896,067)













(1,492,755)











































































Income from operations









3,036,426









3,432,673









3,703,314









507,352









7,406,877









7,019,114









961,615









Share-based compensation expenses









826,620









1,030,491









513,074









70,291









2,378,689









2,630,905









360,432











Non-GAAP income from operations













3,863,046













4,463,164













4,216,388













577,643













9,785,566













9,650,019













1,322,047











































































Net income









5,752,316









2,820,490









3,532,694









483,978









11,809,125









8,045,250









1,102,195









Share-based compensation expenses









826,620









1,030,491









513,074









70,291









2,378,689









2,630,905









360,432









Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets









(1,990,245)









—









(6,085)









(834)









(1,990,245)









(6,085)









(834)











Non-GAAP net income







8















4,588,691













3,850,981













4,039,683













553,435













12,197,569













10,670,070













1,461,793











































































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.









5,658,081









2,814,262









3,522,937









482,641









11,704,133









8,032,350









1,100,428









Share-based compensation expenses









826,620









1,030,491









513,074









70,291









2,378,689









2,630,905









360,432









Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets









(1,990,245)









—









(6,085)









(834)









(1,990,245)









(6,085)









(834)











Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













4,494,456













3,844,753













4,029,926













552,098













12,092,577













10,657,170













1,460,026













































































Weighted average number of ADSs



































































Basic









989,909,259









997,934,606









1,000,250,311









1,000,250,311









983,931,880









996,595,976









996,595,976









Diluted









1,064,538,392









1,062,727,888









1,066,897,163









1,066,897,163









1,057,688,196









1,064,636,715









1,064,636,715











Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



































































Basic









4.54









3.85









4.03









0.55









12.29









10.69









1.47









Diluted









4.23









3.63









3.79









0.52









11.46









10.04









1.38











Weighted average number of ordinary shares



































































Basic









1,979,818,518









1,995,869,212









2,000,500,621









2,000,500,621









1,967,863,759









1,993,191,951









1,993,191,951









Diluted









2,129,076,784









2,125,455,776









2,133,794,325









2,133,794,325









2,115,376,392









2,129,273,430









2,129,273,430











Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders







9





































































Basic









2.27









1.93









2.01









0.28









6.15









5.35









0.73









Diluted









2.11









1.81









1.89









0.26









5.73









5.02









0.69









































































_______________________________









1







All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.











2







Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.











3







The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.











4







Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.











5







Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.











6





Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.















7





Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits





and





financial instruments included in long-term investments.















8







Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.











9







Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.





