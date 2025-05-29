Li Auto Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenues Reach RMB25.9 Billion with 92,864 Vehicle Deliveries

Li Auto reported Q1 2025 revenues of RMB25.9 billion and delivered 92,864 vehicles, reflecting year-over-year growth.
Li Auto Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving total revenues of RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) and delivering 92,864 vehicles, marking a 15.5% year-over-year increase. Vehicle sales amounted to RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous year, but a significant decrease from the prior quarter due to seasonal factors. The company's gross profit was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million), with a stable gross margin of 20.5%. Net income rose to RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million), an increase of 9.4% compared to Q1 2024, while non-GAAP net income declined by 20.5%. Li Auto also highlighted a successful product launch with its refreshed models and an open-source initiative for its vehicle operating system, aiming to enhance innovation and collaboration in the industry. For Q2 2025, the company anticipates vehicle deliveries between 123,000 and 128,000, with total revenues projected between RMB32.5 billion and RMB33.8 billion.
Potential Positives
- Quarterly total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.
- Quarterly deliveries of 92,864 vehicles mark a significant 15.5% year-over-year increase.
- Operating expenses decreased by 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating improved cost management.
- Net income increased by 9.4% year-over-year, reaching RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million).
Potential Negatives
- Quarterly total revenues decreased by 41.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a significant drop in sales performance.
- Net income saw a dramatic decrease of 81.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the company's profitability.
- Free cash flow was negative RMB2.5 billion, compared to positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024, which may signal financial strain on the company.
FAQ
What are Li Auto's total revenues for Q1 2025?
Li Auto's total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025.
How many vehicles did Li Auto deliver in the first quarter?
Li Auto delivered 92,864 vehicles, indicating a 15.5% year-over-year increase in Q1 2025.
What was the net income for Li Auto in Q1 2025?
Li Auto reported a net income of RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) for the first quarter of 2025.
What is Li Auto's vehicle margin for Q1 2025?
The vehicle margin for Li Auto in Q1 2025 was 19.8%, slightly up from 19.3% in Q1 2024.
What are Li Auto's delivery expectations for Q2 2025?
Li Auto expects deliveries to be between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles in Q2 2025, a year-over-year increase.
Full Release
Quarterly total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion)
1
Quarterly deliveries reached 92,864 vehicles
BEIJING, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2025 were 92,864 vehicles, representing a 15.5% year-over-year increase.
2025 Q1
2024 Q4
2024 Q3
2024 Q2
Deliveries
92,864
158,696
152,831
108,581
2024 Q1
2023 Q4
2023 Q3
2023 Q2
Deliveries
80,400
131,805
105,108
86,533
As of March 31, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 2,045 super charging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
Vehicle sales
were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
2
was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total revenues
were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross profit
was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross margin
was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses
were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Income from operations
was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating margin
was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net income
was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income
3
was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Diluted net earnings per ADS
4
attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities
was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Free cash flow
5
was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Key Financial Results
(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
6
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
YoY
QoQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
Vehicle sales
24,251.6
42,643.0
24,678.6
1.8%
(42.1)%
Vehicle margin
19.3%
19.7%
19.8%
0.5pts
0.1pts
Total revenues
25,633.7
44,273.7
25,926.8
1.1%
(41.4)%
Gross profit
5,284.3
8,970.2
5,318.5
0.6%
(40.7)%
Gross margin
20.6%
20.3%
20.5%
(0.1)pts
0.2pts
Operating expenses
(5,869.2)
(5,266.9)
(5,046.8)
(14.0)%
(4.2)%
(Loss)/Income from operations
(584.9)
3,703.3
271.7
N/A
(92.7)%
Operating margin
(2.3)%
8.4%
1.0%
3.3pts
(7.4)pts
Net income
591.1
3,532.7
646.6
9.4%
(81.7)%
Non-GAAP net income
1,276.4
4,039.7
1,014.3
(20.5)%
(74.9)%
Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.56
3.31
0.62
10.7%
(81.3)%
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
1.21
3.79
0.96
(20.7)%
(74.7)%
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(3,342.4)
8,680.3
(1,701.0)
(49.1)%
N/A
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
(5,055.2)
6,059.3
(2,530.6)
(49.9)%
N/A
Recent Developments
Delivery Update
In April 2025, the Company delivered 33,939 vehicles, representing an increase of 31.6% from April 2024. As of April 30, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 2,267 super charging stations in operation equipped with 12,340 charging stalls.
Refreshed Product Lineup
In April and May 2025, the Company successively launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L Series. Li MEGA Home offers zero-gravity second-row seats that rotate 45°, 90°, and 180°, transforming the vehicle into a versatile and user-friendly space ideal for dining, entertainment, work, and other activities. It also features electrically powered front doors with a quiet-close mechanism, ensuring both seamless accessibility and refined acoustic comfort for passengers. In terms of assisted driving systems, the refresh upgrades all Li AD Max models with a more powerful NVIDIA Thor-U chip and all Li AD Pro models with Horizon Robotics Journey 6M and LiDAR sensors, enhancing both intelligence and safety. Li MEGA Home is priced at RMB559,800, while prices for other refreshed models remain unchanged. Deliveries for all these models began in May.
Open-Source Automotive Operating System
In April 2025, the Company became the first automaker worldwide to open-source its proprietary smart vehicle operating system, Li Halo OS. This initiative invites industry players and global developers to collaborate on optimizing system performance and advancing ecosystem innovation.
2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
On April 10, 2025, the Company published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (
https://ir.lixiang.com/esg
), highlighting the progress it has made toward achieving its sustainability objectives and reflecting its firm commitment to fostering a more sustainable future.
CEO and CFO Comments
Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “In the first quarter, we maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market by consistently delivering products and services with exceptional value for our users. Following the recent refresh of our product lineup, we have seen a robust influx of orders for the new Li L series, demonstrating their compelling product strength. With top-notch configurations, Li MEGA Home is the product that aligns most closely with our mission to ‘Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness.’ Having garnered widespread market acclaim since its launch, it further reinforced our confidence in our ability to secure a top-tier position within China’s premium BEV market. We also look forward to the July launch of our first battery electric SUV, Li i8, which will further demonstrate our commitment to delivering unparalleled user value. Additionally, our assisted driving solution is evolving rapidly. Our in-house developed VLA Driver as our next-generation ADAS architecture is a Vision-Language-Action large model that integrates spatial, linguistic, and behavioral intelligence to enable seamless vehicle-user interactions. Looking ahead, we will continue to pioneer intelligent technological advancements to refine the user experience.”
Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We delivered solid results in the first quarter, achieving a 15.5% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries and total revenues of RMB25.9 billion during what is typically a seasonally slow period for auto sales. Despite product iterations, our gross margin remained healthy at 20.5%, and net income reached RMB646.6 million, up 9.4% year-over-year, thanks to our disciplined cost management and growing economies of scale. Our first-quarter results demonstrate our ability to navigate dynamic market conditions effectively while maintaining strong profitability. Building upon this solid financial foundation, we will continue to drive business growth and create additional user value through relentless innovation while enhancing operating efficiency. Supported by our proven execution capabilities, we are confident that these strategic initiatives will position us for long-term success.”
Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025
Revenues
Total revenues
were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Vehicle sales
were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday.
Other sales and services
were RMB1.2 billion (US$172.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 23.5% from RMB1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to decreased embedded products and services offered together with vehicle sales, which is in line with lower quarter-over-quarter vehicle deliveries.
Cost of Sales and Gross Margin
Cost of sales
was RMB20.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.3% from RMB20.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.6% from RMB35.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales mainly due to different product mix and cost reduction. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries.
Gross profit
was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to cost reduction and pricing strategy changes in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by different product mix. The vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross margin
was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The gross margin remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses
were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Research and development expenses
were RMB2.5 billion (US$346.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 17.5% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from RMB2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to decreased employee compensation and the impact of the pace of new vehicle programs. The research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
were RMB2.5 billion (US$348.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 17.7% from RMB3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation, improved operational efficiency and decreased marketing and promotional activities.
Income/(Loss) from Operations
Income from operations
was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating margin
was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations
was RMB639.3 million (US$88.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 537.2% from RMB100.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 84.8% from RMB4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share
Net income
was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income
was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
were RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB0.60 and RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB3.52 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
were RMB1.01 (US$0.14) and RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB1.29 and RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB4.03 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Cash position
7
was RMB110.7 billion (US$15.3 billion) as of March 31, 2025.
Net cash used in operating activities
was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers and other changes in working capital. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers.
Free cash flow
was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
Deliveries of vehicles
to be between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3% to 17.9%.
Total revenues
to be between RMB32.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) and RMB33.8 billion (US$4.7 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5% to 6.7%.
This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 29, 2025) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.
For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.
Participant Online Registration:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046860-w8fhg.html
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 5, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
Mainland China:
+86-400-1209-216
Hong Kong, China:
+852-800-930-639
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN:
10046860
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
https://ir.lixiang.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
About Li Auto Inc.
Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.
For more information, please visit:
https://ir.lixiang.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com
Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com
Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Vehicle sales
24,251,553
42,642,978
24,678,585
3,400,800
Other sales and services
1,382,107
1,630,694
1,248,229
172,011
Total revenues
25,633,660
44,273,672
25,926,814
3,572,811
Cost of sales:
Vehicle sales
(19,561,658)
(34,252,151)
(19,801,927)
(2,728,779)
Other sales and services
(787,697)
(1,051,303)
(806,428)
(111,129)
Total cost of sales
(20,349,355)
(35,303,454)
(20,608,355)
(2,839,908)
Gross profit
5,284,305
8,970,218
5,318,459
732,903
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,048,886)
(2,408,357)
(2,513,854)
(346,418)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,977,585)
(3,076,993)
(2,531,009)
(348,782)
Other operating income/(expense), net
157,264
218,446
(1,942)
(268)
Total operating expenses
(5,869,207)
(5,266,904)
(5,046,805)
(695,468)
(Loss)/Income from operations
(584,902)
3,703,314
271,654
37,435
Other (expense)/income:
Interest expense
(28,598)
(61,759)
(48,220)
(6,645)
Interest income and investment income, net
1,068,888
403,021
516,261
71,143
Others, net
220,184
17,128
34,730
4,786
Income before income tax
675,572
4,061,704
774,425
106,719
Income tax expense
(84,446)
(529,010)
(127,780)
(17,609)
Net income
591,126
3,532,694
646,645
89,110
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,432)
9,757
(3,679)
(507)
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.
592,558
3,522,937
650,324
89,617
Net income
591,126
3,532,694
646,645
89,110
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(59,936)
236,903
(69,994)
(9,645)
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(59,936)
236,903
(69,994)
(9,645)
Total comprehensive income
531,190
3,769,597
576,651
79,465
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,432)
9,757
(3,679)
(507)
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.
532,622
3,759,840
580,330
79,972
Weighted average number of ADSs
Basic
993,308,654
1,000,250,311
1,004,099,494
1,004,099,494
Diluted
1,066,436,872
1,066,897,163
1,069,104,610
1,069,104,610
Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
0.60
3.52
0.65
0.09
Diluted
0.56
3.31
0.62
0.08
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic
1,986,617,307
2,000,500,621
2,008,198,987
2,008,198,987
Diluted
2,132,873,744
2,133,794,325
2,138,209,219
2,138,209,219
Net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
0.30
1.76
0.32
0.04
Diluted
0.28
1.65
0.31
0.04
Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
As
of
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
65,901,123
53,233,352
7,335,752
Restricted cash
6,849
4,987
687
Time deposits and short-term investments
46,904,548
57,445,104
7,916,147
Trade receivable
135,112
68,538
9,445
Inventories
8,185,604
10,092,980
1,390,850
Prepayments and other current assets
5,176,546
5,329,656
734,446
Total current assets
126,309,782
126,174,617
17,387,327
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
922,897
821,563
113,214
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,140,933
20,640,105
2,844,283
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,323,963
8,378,789
1,154,628
Intangible assets, net
914,951
928,846
127,998
Goodwill
5,484
5,484
756
Deferred tax assets
2,542,180
2,740,944
377,712
Other non-current assets
2,188,888
2,164,357
298,256
Total non-current assets
36,039,296
35,680,088
4,916,847
Total assets
162,349,078
161,854,705
22,304,174
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
281,102
231,102
31,847
Trade and notes payable
53,596,194
51,958,831
7,160,118
Amounts due to related parties
11,492
11,003
1,516
Deferred revenue, current
1,396,489
1,322,036
182,181
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,438,092
1,438,517
198,233
Finance lease liabilities, current
95,205
124,881
17,209
Accruals and other current liabilities
12,397,322
12,390,444
1,707,449
Total current liabilities
69,215,896
67,476,814
9,298,553
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
8,151,598
8,145,201
1,122,439
Deferred revenue, non-current
720,531
683,475
94,185
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,735,738
5,793,176
798,321
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
642,984
622,995
85,851
Deferred tax liabilities
864,999
854,972
117,818
Other non-current liabilities
5,696,950
5,951,991
820,206
Total non-current liabilities
21,812,800
22,051,810
3,038,820
Total liabilities
91,028,696
89,528,624
12,337,373
Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity
70,874,884
71,824,262
9,897,648
Noncontrolling interests
445,498
501,819
69,153
Total shareholders’ equity
71,320,382
72,326,081
9,966,801
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
162,349,078
161,854,705
22,304,174
Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(3,342,386)
8,680,301
(1,700,968)
(234,400)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,098,206)
(19,987,058)
(10,959,789)
(1,510,299)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
185,257
(734,467)
61,406
8,462
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
55,813
355,742
(70,282)
(9,685)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,199,522)
(11,685,482)
(12,669,633)
(1,745,922)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
91,329,509
77,593,454
65,907,972
9,082,361
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
85,129,987
65,907,972
53,238,339
7,336,439
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(3,342,386)
8,680,301
(1,700,968)
(234,400)
Capital expenditures
(1,712,843)
(2,620,969)
(829,597)
(114,322)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
(5,055,229)
6,059,332
(2,530,565)
(348,722)
Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of sales
(20,349,355)
(35,303,454)
(20,608,355)
(2,839,908)
Share-based compensation expenses
13,469
10,394
7,196
992
Non-GAAP cost of sales
(20,335,886)
(35,293,060)
(20,601,159)
(2,838,916)
Research and development expenses
(3,048,886)
(2,408,357)
(2,513,854)
(346,418)
Share-based compensation expenses
433,764
303,047
238,932
32,926
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
(2,615,122)
(2,105,310)
(2,274,922)
(313,492)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,977,585)
(3,076,993)
(2,531,009)
(348,782)
Share-based compensation expenses
237,994
199,633
121,511
16,745
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,739,591)
(2,877,360)
(2,409,498)
(332,037)
(Loss)/Income from operations
(584,902)
3,703,314
271,654
37,435
Share-based compensation expenses
685,227
513,074
367,639
50,663
Non-GAAP income from operations
100,325
4,216,388
639,293
88,098
Net income
591,126
3,532,694
646,645
89,110
Share-based compensation expenses
685,227
513,074
367,639
50,663
Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
(6,085)
—
—
Non-GAAP net income
8
1,276,353
4,039,683
1,014,284
139,773
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.
592,558
3,522,937
650,324
89,617
Share-based compensation expenses
685,227
513,074
367,639
50,663
Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
(6,085)
—
—
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.
1,277,785
4,029,926
1,017,963
140,280
Weighted average number of ADSs
Basic
993,308,654
1,000,250,311
1,004,099,494
1,004,099,494
Diluted
1,066,436,872
1,066,897,163
1,069,104,610
1,069,104,610
Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.29
4.03
1.01
0.14
Diluted
1.21
3.79
0.96
0.13
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic
1,986,617,307
2,000,500,621
2,008,198,987
2,008,198,987
Diluted
2,132,873,744
2,133,794,325
2,138,209,219
2,138,209,219
Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
9
Basic
0.64
2.01
0.51
0.07
Diluted
0.60
1.89
0.48
0.07
____________________
1
All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2
Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.
3
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
4
Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
5
Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
6
Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.
7
Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits
and
financial instruments included in long-term investments.
8
Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.
9
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.
