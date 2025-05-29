Li Auto Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenues Reach RMB25.9 Billion with 92,864 Vehicle Deliveries

Li Auto reported Q1 2025 revenues of RMB25.9 billion and delivered 92,864 vehicles, reflecting year-over-year growth.

Li Auto Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving total revenues of RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) and delivering 92,864 vehicles, marking a 15.5% year-over-year increase. Vehicle sales amounted to RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous year, but a significant decrease from the prior quarter due to seasonal factors. The company's gross profit was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million), with a stable gross margin of 20.5%. Net income rose to RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million), an increase of 9.4% compared to Q1 2024, while non-GAAP net income declined by 20.5%. Li Auto also highlighted a successful product launch with its refreshed models and an open-source initiative for its vehicle operating system, aiming to enhance innovation and collaboration in the industry. For Q2 2025, the company anticipates vehicle deliveries between 123,000 and 128,000, with total revenues projected between RMB32.5 billion and RMB33.8 billion.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

Quarterly deliveries of 92,864 vehicles mark a significant 15.5% year-over-year increase.

Operating expenses decreased by 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating improved cost management.

Net income increased by 9.4% year-over-year, reaching RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million).

Quarterly total revenues decreased by 41.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating a significant drop in sales performance.

Net income saw a dramatic decrease of 81.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the company's profitability.

Free cash flow was negative RMB2.5 billion, compared to positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2024, which may signal financial strain on the company.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion)



Quarterly deliveries reached 92,864 vehicles





BEIJING, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025











Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2025 were 92,864 vehicles, representing a 15.5% year-over-year increase.

























2025 Q1













2024 Q4













2024 Q3













2024 Q2

















Deliveries











92,864









158,696









152,831









108,581



































































2024 Q1













2023 Q4













2023 Q3













2023 Q2

















Deliveries











80,400









131,805









105,108









86,533



























































As of March 31, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 2,045 super charging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls.















Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025













Vehicle sales



were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Vehicle margin



was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Total revenues



were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Gross profit



was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Gross margin



was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Operating expenses



were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Income from operations



was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Operating margin



was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Net income



was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income



was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Diluted net earnings per ADS



attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Net cash used in operating activities



was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Free cash flow







was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.















Key Financial Results













(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data)























For the Three Months Ended













% Change







March 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













YoY













QoQ

















RMB













RMB













RMB



























Vehicle sales





24,251.6









42,643.0









24,678.6









1.8%









(42.1)%









Vehicle margin





19.3%









19.7%









19.8%









0.5pts









0.1pts





















































Total revenues





25,633.7









44,273.7









25,926.8









1.1%









(41.4)%









Gross profit





5,284.3









8,970.2









5,318.5









0.6%









(40.7)%









Gross margin





20.6%









20.3%









20.5%









(0.1)pts









0.2pts





















































Operating expenses





(5,869.2)









(5,266.9)









(5,046.8)









(14.0)%









(4.2)%









(Loss)/Income from operations





(584.9)









3,703.3









271.7









N/A









(92.7)%









Operating margin





(2.3)%









8.4%









1.0%









3.3pts









(7.4)pts





















































Net income





591.1









3,532.7









646.6









9.4%









(81.7)%









Non-GAAP net income





1,276.4









4,039.7









1,014.3









(20.5)%









(74.9)%





















































Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





0.56









3.31









0.62









10.7%









(81.3)%









Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders





1.21









3.79









0.96









(20.7)%









(74.7)%





















































Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities





(3,342.4)









8,680.3









(1,701.0)









(49.1)%









N/A









Free cash flow (non-GAAP)





(5,055.2)









6,059.3









(2,530.6)









(49.9)%









N/A

























































Recent Developments











Delivery Update









In April 2025, the Company delivered 33,939 vehicles, representing an increase of 31.6% from April 2024. As of April 30, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 2,267 super charging stations in operation equipped with 12,340 charging stalls.









Refreshed Product Lineup









In April and May 2025, the Company successively launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L Series. Li MEGA Home offers zero-gravity second-row seats that rotate 45°, 90°, and 180°, transforming the vehicle into a versatile and user-friendly space ideal for dining, entertainment, work, and other activities. It also features electrically powered front doors with a quiet-close mechanism, ensuring both seamless accessibility and refined acoustic comfort for passengers. In terms of assisted driving systems, the refresh upgrades all Li AD Max models with a more powerful NVIDIA Thor-U chip and all Li AD Pro models with Horizon Robotics Journey 6M and LiDAR sensors, enhancing both intelligence and safety. Li MEGA Home is priced at RMB559,800, while prices for other refreshed models remain unchanged. Deliveries for all these models began in May.









Open-Source Automotive Operating System









In April 2025, the Company became the first automaker worldwide to open-source its proprietary smart vehicle operating system, Li Halo OS. This initiative invites industry players and global developers to collaborate on optimizing system performance and advancing ecosystem innovation.









2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report









On April 10, 2025, the Company published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (



https://ir.lixiang.com/esg



), highlighting the progress it has made toward achieving its sustainability objectives and reflecting its firm commitment to fostering a more sustainable future.











CEO and CFO Comments









Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “In the first quarter, we maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market by consistently delivering products and services with exceptional value for our users. Following the recent refresh of our product lineup, we have seen a robust influx of orders for the new Li L series, demonstrating their compelling product strength. With top-notch configurations, Li MEGA Home is the product that aligns most closely with our mission to ‘Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness.’ Having garnered widespread market acclaim since its launch, it further reinforced our confidence in our ability to secure a top-tier position within China’s premium BEV market. We also look forward to the July launch of our first battery electric SUV, Li i8, which will further demonstrate our commitment to delivering unparalleled user value. Additionally, our assisted driving solution is evolving rapidly. Our in-house developed VLA Driver as our next-generation ADAS architecture is a Vision-Language-Action large model that integrates spatial, linguistic, and behavioral intelligence to enable seamless vehicle-user interactions. Looking ahead, we will continue to pioneer intelligent technological advancements to refine the user experience.”





Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We delivered solid results in the first quarter, achieving a 15.5% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries and total revenues of RMB25.9 billion during what is typically a seasonally slow period for auto sales. Despite product iterations, our gross margin remained healthy at 20.5%, and net income reached RMB646.6 million, up 9.4% year-over-year, thanks to our disciplined cost management and growing economies of scale. Our first-quarter results demonstrate our ability to navigate dynamic market conditions effectively while maintaining strong profitability. Building upon this solid financial foundation, we will continue to drive business growth and create additional user value through relentless innovation while enhancing operating efficiency. Supported by our proven execution capabilities, we are confident that these strategic initiatives will position us for long-term success.”









Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025











Revenues











Total revenues



were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Vehicle sales



were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday.











Other sales and services



were RMB1.2 billion (US$172.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 23.5% from RMB1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to decreased embedded products and services offered together with vehicle sales, which is in line with lower quarter-over-quarter vehicle deliveries.









Cost of Sales and Gross Margin











Cost of sales



was RMB20.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.3% from RMB20.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.6% from RMB35.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales mainly due to different product mix and cost reduction. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries.











Gross profit



was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Vehicle margin



was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to cost reduction and pricing strategy changes in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by different product mix. The vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.











Gross margin



was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The gross margin remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024.









Operating Expenses











Operating expenses



were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Research and development expenses



were RMB2.5 billion (US$346.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 17.5% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from RMB2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to decreased employee compensation and the impact of the pace of new vehicle programs. The research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.











Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB2.5 billion (US$348.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 17.7% from RMB3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation, improved operational efficiency and decreased marketing and promotional activities.













Income/(Loss) from Operations











Income from operations



was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Operating margin



was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP income from operations



was RMB639.3 million (US$88.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 537.2% from RMB100.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 84.8% from RMB4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share











Net income



was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income



was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB0.60 and RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB3.52 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



were RMB1.01 (US$0.14) and RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB1.29 and RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB4.03 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.









Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow











Cash position







7





was RMB110.7 billion (US$15.3 billion) as of March 31, 2025.











Net cash used in operating activities



was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers and other changes in working capital. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers.











Free cash flow



was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Business Outlook









For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:









Deliveries of vehicles



to be between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3% to 17.9%.











Total revenues



to be between RMB32.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) and RMB33.8 billion (US$4.7 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5% to 6.7%.











This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.









Conference Call









Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 29, 2025) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046860-w8fhg.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 5, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland China:





+86-400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10046860





















Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.lixiang.com



.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.









Exchange Rate Information









This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.









About Li Auto Inc.









Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com











Li Auto Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income











(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025













March 31,





2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB













US$













Revenues:











































Vehicle sales









24,251,553









42,642,978









24,678,585









3,400,800









Other sales and services









1,382,107









1,630,694









1,248,229









172,011











Total revenues













25,633,660













44,273,672













25,926,814













3,572,811













Cost of sales:











































Vehicle sales









(19,561,658)









(34,252,151)









(19,801,927)









(2,728,779)









Other sales and services









(787,697)









(1,051,303)









(806,428)









(111,129)











Total cost of sales













(20,349,355)













(35,303,454)













(20,608,355)













(2,839,908)













Gross profit













5,284,305













8,970,218













5,318,459













732,903













Operating expenses:











































Research and development









(3,048,886)









(2,408,357)









(2,513,854)









(346,418)









Selling, general and administrative









(2,977,585)









(3,076,993)









(2,531,009)









(348,782)









Other operating income/(expense), net









157,264









218,446









(1,942)









(268)











Total operating expenses













(5,869,207)













(5,266,904)













(5,046,805)













(695,468)













(Loss)/Income from operations













(584,902)













3,703,314













271,654













37,435













Other (expense)/income:











































Interest expense









(28,598)









(61,759)









(48,220)









(6,645)









Interest income and investment income, net









1,068,888









403,021









516,261









71,143









Others, net









220,184









17,128









34,730









4,786











Income before income tax













675,572













4,061,704













774,425













106,719











Income tax expense









(84,446)









(529,010)









(127,780)









(17,609)











Net income













591,126













3,532,694













646,645













89,110











Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,432)









9,757









(3,679)









(507)











Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













592,558













3,522,937













650,324













89,617





















































Net income













591,126













3,532,694













646,645













89,110













Other comprehensive (loss)/income











































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









(59,936)









236,903









(69,994)









(9,645)











Total other comprehensive (loss)/income













(59,936)













236,903













(69,994)













(9,645)













Total comprehensive income













531,190













3,769,597













576,651













79,465











Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,432)









9,757









(3,679)









(507)











Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













532,622













3,759,840













580,330













79,972













Weighted average number of ADSs











































Basic









993,308,654









1,000,250,311









1,004,099,494









1,004,099,494









Diluted









1,066,436,872









1,066,897,163









1,069,104,610









1,069,104,610











Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders











































Basic









0.60









3.52









0.65









0.09









Diluted









0.56









3.31









0.62









0.08











Weighted average number of ordinary shares











































Basic









1,986,617,307









2,000,500,621









2,008,198,987









2,008,198,987









Diluted









2,132,873,744









2,133,794,325









2,138,209,219









2,138,209,219











Net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











































Basic









0.30









1.76









0.32









0.04









Diluted









0.28









1.65









0.31









0.04































































Li Auto Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(All amounts in thousands)



































As





of





























December 31,





2024













March 31,





2025













March 31,





2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









65,901,123









53,233,352









7,335,752









Restricted cash









6,849









4,987









687









Time deposits and short-term investments









46,904,548









57,445,104









7,916,147









Trade receivable









135,112









68,538









9,445









Inventories









8,185,604









10,092,980









1,390,850









Prepayments and other current assets









5,176,546









5,329,656









734,446











Total current assets













126,309,782













126,174,617













17,387,327











Non-current assets:

































Long-term investments









922,897









821,563









113,214









Property, plant and equipment, net









21,140,933









20,640,105









2,844,283









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









8,323,963









8,378,789









1,154,628









Intangible assets, net









914,951









928,846









127,998









Goodwill









5,484









5,484









756









Deferred tax assets









2,542,180









2,740,944









377,712









Other non-current assets









2,188,888









2,164,357









298,256











Total non-current assets













36,039,296













35,680,088













4,916,847













Total assets













162,349,078













161,854,705













22,304,174













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Short-term borrowings









281,102









231,102









31,847









Trade and notes payable









53,596,194









51,958,831









7,160,118









Amounts due to related parties









11,492









11,003









1,516









Deferred revenue, current









1,396,489









1,322,036









182,181









Operating lease liabilities, current









1,438,092









1,438,517









198,233









Finance lease liabilities, current









95,205









124,881









17,209









Accruals and other current liabilities









12,397,322









12,390,444









1,707,449











Total current liabilities













69,215,896













67,476,814













9,298,553











Non-current liabilities:

































Long-term borrowings









8,151,598









8,145,201









1,122,439









Deferred revenue, non-current









720,531









683,475









94,185









Operating lease liabilities, non-current









5,735,738









5,793,176









798,321









Finance lease liabilities, non-current









642,984









622,995









85,851









Deferred tax liabilities









864,999









854,972









117,818









Other non-current liabilities









5,696,950









5,951,991









820,206











Total non-current liabilities













21,812,800













22,051,810













3,038,820













Total liabilities













91,028,696













89,528,624













12,337,373













Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity













70,874,884













71,824,262













9,897,648











Noncontrolling interests











445,498













501,819













69,153













Total shareholders’ equity













71,320,382













72,326,081













9,966,801













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













162,349,078













161,854,705













22,304,174

































Li Auto Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(All amounts in thousands)



























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB













US$











Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities









(3,342,386)









8,680,301









(1,700,968)









(234,400)









Net cash used in investing activities









(3,098,206)









(19,987,058)









(10,959,789)









(1,510,299)









Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities









185,257









(734,467)









61,406









8,462









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









55,813









355,742









(70,282)









(9,685)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(6,199,522)













(11,685,482)













(12,669,633)













(1,745,922)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









91,329,509









77,593,454









65,907,972









9,082,361











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period













85,129,987













65,907,972













53,238,339













7,336,439





















































Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities













(3,342,386)













8,680,301













(1,700,968)













(234,400)











Capital expenditures









(1,712,843)









(2,620,969)









(829,597)









(114,322)











Free cash flow (non-GAAP)













(5,055,229)













6,059,332













(2,530,565)













(348,722)

































Li Auto Inc.









Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results











(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



































For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

























RMB













RMB













RMB













US$















Cost of sales









(20,349,355)









(35,303,454)









(20,608,355)









(2,839,908)













Share-based compensation expenses









13,469









10,394









7,196









992















Non-GAAP cost of sales













(20,335,886)













(35,293,060)













(20,601,159)













(2,838,916)



























































Research and development expenses









(3,048,886)









(2,408,357)









(2,513,854)









(346,418)













Share-based compensation expenses









433,764









303,047









238,932









32,926















Non-GAAP research and development expenses













(2,615,122)













(2,105,310)













(2,274,922)













(313,492)



























































Selling, general and administrative expenses









(2,977,585)









(3,076,993)









(2,531,009)









(348,782)













Share-based compensation expenses









237,994









199,633









121,511









16,745















Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses













(2,739,591)













(2,877,360)













(2,409,498)













(332,037)



























































(Loss)/Income from operations









(584,902)









3,703,314









271,654









37,435













Share-based compensation expenses









685,227









513,074









367,639









50,663















Non-GAAP income from operations













100,325













4,216,388













639,293













88,098



























































Net income









591,126









3,532,694









646,645









89,110













Share-based compensation expenses









685,227









513,074









367,639









50,663













Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets











—











(6,085)











—













—

















Non-GAAP net income







8















1,276,353













4,039,683













1,014,284













139,773



























































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.









592,558









3,522,937









650,324









89,617













Share-based compensation expenses









685,227









513,074









367,639









50,663













Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets









—









(6,085)











—













—

















Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc.













1,277,785













4,029,926













1,017,963













140,280





























































Weighted average number of ADSs















































Basic









993,308,654









1,000,250,311









1,004,099,494









1,004,099,494













Diluted









1,066,436,872









1,066,897,163









1,069,104,610









1,069,104,610















Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders















































Basic









1.29









4.03









1.01









0.14













Diluted









1.21









3.79









0.96









0.13















Weighted average number of ordinary shares















































Basic









1,986,617,307









2,000,500,621









2,008,198,987









2,008,198,987













Diluted









2,132,873,744









2,133,794,325









2,138,209,219









2,138,209,219















Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders







9

















































Basic









0.64









2.01









0.51









0.07













Diluted









0.60









1.89









0.48









0.07



























































____________________











1







All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.











2







Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.











3







The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.











4







Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.











5







Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.











6







Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.











7







Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits





and





financial instruments included in long-term investments.











8







Non-GAAP items have no tax impact for all the periods presented.











9







Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.





