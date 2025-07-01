Li Auto Inc. Reports 36,279 Vehicle Deliveries in June 2025, Celebrating 10 Years of Success

Li Auto reported 36,279 vehicle deliveries in June, totaling 111,074 for Q2 2025, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Li Auto Inc. announced the delivery of 36,279 vehicles in June 2025, totaling 111,074 for the second quarter and reaching cumulative deliveries of 1,337,810 by the end of the month. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Li Auto remains the leading domestic automotive brand in China's mid-to-high-end market. The recently launched Li MEGA has surpassed sales expectations and is the top MPV seller priced above RMB500,000. With new models like the Li i8 and Li i6 set to launch soon, the company is expanding its product lineup and upgrading its sales system for better efficiency. CEO Xiang Li emphasized the importance of user support in their growth and expressed commitment to investing in technology and branding. As of June 30, 2025, Li Auto operates 530 retail stores and 2,851 supercharging stations across China.

Li Auto delivered 36,279 vehicles in June 2025, contributing to a strong second-quarter total of 111,074 deliveries, indicating significant sales momentum.

The company celebrated its 10th anniversary while maintaining its status as China's best-selling domestic automotive brand in the mid-to-high-end market for two consecutive years.

The launch of the Li MEGA Home exceeded sales expectations, becoming the top seller among MPVs priced above RMB500,000, showcasing successful product performance.

Li Auto is expanding its product lineup with upcoming battery electric SUVs, indicating ongoing commitment to innovation and market responsiveness.

While Li Auto reported strong delivery numbers, a potential negative aspect is the high level of competition in the new energy vehicle market, which may impact future sales and market share.



The press release highlights risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and the potential for product defects, which could affect the company’s reputation and operational efficiency.



Li Auto’s limited operating history presents inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact investor confidence and complicate long-term business stability.

What are Li Auto's recent delivery figures for June 2025?

Li Auto delivered 36,279 vehicles in June 2025, totaling 111,074 deliveries for the second quarter.

How many cumulative deliveries has Li Auto achieved?

As of June 30, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,337,810 vehicles.

What new models is Li Auto launching in 2025?

Li Auto is launching the six-seat Li i8 in July and the five-seat Li i6 in September 2025.

What is Li Auto's mission statement?

Li Auto's mission is "Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness" focusing on safe and convenient products.

How many retail stores does Li Auto operate?

Li Auto has 530 retail stores in 151 cities across China.

BEIJING, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 36,279 vehicles in June 2025. This brought the Company’s second-quarter deliveries to 111,074. As of June 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,337,810.





Celebrating its 10th founding anniversary, Li Auto maintained its position as China’s best-selling domestic automotive brand in the RMB200,000 and above mid-to-high-end market for two consecutive years. The recently launched Li MEGA Home significantly exceeded sales expectations, making Li MEGA the top seller among MPVs priced above RMB500,000 regardless of power source. With the upcoming launches of the six-seat battery electric family SUV Li i8 in July, and the five-seat battery electric family SUV Li i6 in September, the Company will establish a product lineup featuring four extended-range electric SUVs, one flagship MPV, and two high-voltage battery electric SUVs. The Company is currently upgrading its sales system to ensure highly efficient operations across all vehicle models, aiming to deliver enhanced products and services to users.





“I extend my sincere gratitude to all our users, partners, shareholders, and employees for being part of our growth. Your support has been the foundation of our success,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “As we embark on the next decade, we are committed to sustained investments in our products and technologies, while intensifying efforts to elevate our brand. Recently, we proudly sponsored the Aranya Theater Festival and the Jiangsu Football City League, cultivating our brand’s emotional value via art and sport while exploring diverse avenues to build multidimensional resonance with users. Over the next ten years, through our long-term, persistent dedication, I hope Li Auto will provide users with not only cutting-edge technology and caring services, but also happiness and companionship rooted in emotional bonds.”





As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 530 retail stores in 151 cities, 511 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The Company also had 2,851 super charging stations in operation equipped with 15,655 charging stalls in China.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



