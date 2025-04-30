Li Auto Inc. Reports 31.6% Year-Over-Year Increase in April 2025 Vehicle Deliveries, Launches Innovative Li MEGA Home

Li Auto delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, marking a 31.6% year-over-year increase and maintaining SUV market leadership.

Li Auto Inc. announced the delivery of 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, marking a 31.6% year-over-year increase and bringing total cumulative deliveries to 1,260,675. The company continues to lead sales in the SUV market for vehicles priced above RMB200,000, maintaining dominant market shares across various SUV segments. The successful performance is attributed to the Li L series models, and the company recently launched new products including the Li MEGA Home, which features innovative seating for enhanced user experience. Li Auto also plans a dedicated event in May 2025 to showcase the new Li L series models. With 500 retail and service centers across 151 cities and a robust network of supercharging stations, Li Auto emphasizes its commitment to providing advanced electric vehicles and expanding its product lineup to attract a wider customer base.

Potential Positives

Li Auto achieved 33,939 vehicle deliveries in April 2025, reflecting a 31.6% year-over-year increase, underscoring strong demand for its vehicles.

The company led the SUV market for vehicles priced above RMB200,000 for three consecutive quarters, maintaining the highest market share in several high-value SUV segments.

Li MEGA Home has proven to be a significant contributor to sales, accounting for over 90% of orders for Li MEGA models, indicating strong consumer interest in its innovative features.

Li Auto's infrastructure expansion is notable, with 500 retail stores and 2,267 super charging stations across China, enhancing customer accessibility and convenience.

Potential Negatives

While the company showcases strong sales, the press release heavily emphasizes year-over-year growth without providing context on whether recent sales figures are meeting company forecasts or analyst expectations, which could raise concerns about future performance.

The mention of risks related to the company's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits, coupled with limited operating history, may cause apprehension among investors regarding the sustainability of growth.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties in various operational areas, including vehicle defects and competition, suggesting that potential challenges could undermine recent achievements.

FAQ

What were Li Auto's vehicle deliveries in April 2025?

Li Auto delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, a 31.6% year-over-year increase.

How many cumulative deliveries has Li Auto achieved?

As of April 30, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,260,675 vehicles.

What is the Li MEGA Home and its features?

The Li MEGA Home features rotatable zero-gravity seats for a "living room" mode, enhancing family experiences in the vehicle.

What is the significance of the Li L series models?

The Li L series models have driven Li Auto's sales performance and showcased significant user endorsement for their innovative features.

How many stores and charging stations does Li Auto have in China?

Li Auto operates 500 retail stores and 2,267 supercharging stations across China, equipped with 12,340 charging stalls.

BEIJING, China, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.6%. As of April 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,260,675.





Li Auto has remained the sales champion for SUVs priced above RMB200,000 over the past three consecutive quarters, maintaining the highest market share in both the RMB200,000 to RMB300,000 and RMB300,000 to RMB400,000 large SUV markets as well as the RMB400,000 to RMB500,000 full-size SUV market. This achievement was driven by the segment-leading sales performance of its Li L series models.





Li Auto officially launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L6 at Auto Shanghai 2025. Li MEGA Home features rotatable zero-gravity second-row seats that create a “living room” mode, allowing family users to relax, entertain, and dine face-to-face, complemented by a 45-degree entry and exit mode for enhanced accessibility. This trim currently accounts for over 90% of all order intake for Li MEGA models, highlighting strong user endorsement of its innovative spatial experience. Additionally, Li Auto plans to host a dedicated launch event in May 2025 for the new Li L series models, showcasing their comprehensive product strengths.





As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities. The Company also had 2,267 super charging stations in operation equipped with 12,340 charging stalls in China.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



