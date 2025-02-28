Li Auto Inc. Reports 29.7% Year-Over-Year Increase in February 2025 Vehicle Deliveries, Unveils New Battery Electric SUV Design

Li Auto delivered 26,263 vehicles in February 2025, marking a 29.7% year-over-year increase, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1,190,062.

Li Auto Inc., a major player in China's new energy vehicle market, reported a delivery of 26,263 vehicles in February 2025, marking a 29.7% increase year-over-year, bringing total cumulative deliveries to 1,190,062. The company also released OTA update version 7.1, enhancing its autonomous driving capabilities and introducing new features for improved user experience. Additionally, Li Auto unveiled the design of its first battery electric SUV, the Li i8. With a strong infrastructure of 500 retail stores, 488 service centers, and 1,874 supercharging stations across China, Li Auto focuses on delivering high-quality smart electric vehicles and plans to expand its product lineup further.

Li Auto achieved a significant year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries of 29.7%, indicating strong demand and growth in the new energy vehicle market.

The cumulative deliveries reaching 1,190,062 highlights the company's substantial market presence and successful product acceptance.

The rollout of OTA update version 7.1 enhances the capabilities of Li Auto's vehicles, showcasing its commitment to continual improvement in technology and user experience.

Li Auto's unveiling of the first battery electric SUV, Li i8, indicates ongoing innovation and expansion of its product lineup, targeting a broader user base.

Despite an increase in vehicle deliveries, the company did not disclose any specific information on profitability or cash flow, raising concerns about its financial health.

The press release contains multiple disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and inherent risks, which might signal uncertainty in future performance and the company's strategic direction.

BEIJING, China, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 26,263 vehicles in February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.7%. As of February 28, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,190,062.





In February, the Company rolled out OTA update version 7.1 to all users, further enhancing the capabilities of its autonomous driving and smart space systems. The newly upgraded Li AD Max V13 now delivers smoother performance when navigating complex road conditions, while new features, such as Sentry Mode High-Risk Video Remote Preview and Front Passenger Exit Alert, provide a more reassuring user experience. Additionally, Li Auto unveiled the exterior design of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in February. The Company remains committed to managing each product with patience, aiming to inspire happiness for users and their families.





As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 488 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 224 cities. The Company also had 1,874 super charging stations in operation equipped with 10,008 charging stalls in China.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com



.







