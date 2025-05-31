Li Auto Inc. Reports 16.7% Year-Over-Year Increase in Vehicle Deliveries for May 2025

Li Auto reported 40,856 vehicle deliveries in May 2025, marking a 16.7% year-over-year increase, with new models and upgrades launched.

Li Auto Inc. announced a significant milestone in May 2025, delivering 40,856 vehicles, marking a 16.7% year-over-year increase. The company reached cumulative deliveries of over 1.3 million vehicles and completed an upgrade of its entire model lineup, including the launch of the Li MEGA Home. Enhanced features in the new Li L series aim to meet user needs, with advanced suspension systems improving comfort and handling. Li Auto is also rolling out an OTA update for its smart assistant and expects to open its 2,500th supercharging station in June, ahead of the anticipated launch of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in July. The company operates numerous retail and service centers across China, positioning itself as a leader in the new energy vehicle market.

Li Auto reported a significant year-over-year delivery increase of 16.7%, with 40,856 vehicles delivered in May 2025, indicating strong demand and sales performance.

The completion of a comprehensive upgrade to Li Auto's model lineup enhances product offerings and meets user needs, which may strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The rollout of OTA update version 7.4 with new features enhances the user experience and demonstrates the company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

Li Auto's expansion plans include the upcoming launch of the Li i8 battery electric SUV and the deployment of its 2,500th super charging station, positioning the company for future growth in the electric vehicle market.

Despite achieving a year-over-year increase in deliveries, the company may face scrutiny over its ability to maintain consistent growth in a competitive market.

The press release highlights inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which could create investor concern about the reliability of the company's future projections.

The mention of various operational risks, including product defects, competition, and changes in consumer demand, may raise red flags about the company's long-term sustainability and operational effectiveness.

What were Li Auto's vehicle deliveries in May 2025?

Li Auto delivered 40,856 vehicles in May 2025, marking a 16.7% year-over-year increase.

How many vehicles has Li Auto delivered cumulatively?

As of May 31, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,301,531 vehicles.

What new models has Li Auto launched recently?

Li Auto recently launched the Li MEGA Home and completed upgrades to its entire model lineup.

What safety features are included in Li Auto's new models?

All models come standard with all-weather LiDAR for industry-leading automatic emergency braking and steering capabilities.

When is Li Auto planning to launch its first battery electric SUV?

Li Auto plans to launch its first battery electric SUV, the Li i8, in July 2025.

BEIJING, China, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 40,856 vehicles in May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. As of May 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,301,531.





Li Auto has completed a comprehensive upgrade of its entire model lineup to new versions over the past month. The deliveries of Li MEGA Home began in late May, and its production ramp up is accelerating as orders significantly exceeded expectations. The new Li L series demonstrates substantially enhanced product strengths, with each upgrade tailored to genuine user needs and optimized for high-frequency usage scenarios. Li L9 features the dual-chamber air suspension and dual-valve CDC flagship suspension system, delivering an exceptional balance of spacious interior comfort and stable handling. Meanwhile, both Li L8 and Li L7 feature dual-chamber Magic Carpet air suspension as standard, significantly boosting their sporting performance and setting them apart in the RMB300,000 to RMB400,000 price segment. All models come standard with an all-weather LiDAR to deliver industry-leading automatic emergency braking (AEB) and automatic emergency steering (AES) active safety capabilities.





In late May, Li Auto began to roll out OTA update version 7.4, upgrading the smart assistant Li Xiang Tong Xue with new animated avatars and enhanced intelligence. Additionally, the Company expects to complete the deployment of its 2,500th super charging station in June, setting the stage for the planned launch of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in July.





As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 506 retail stores in 152 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The Company also had 2,414 super charging stations in operation equipped with 13,195 charging stalls in China.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





