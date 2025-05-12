Li Auto Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 29

Li Auto will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 29, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Quiver AI Summary

Li Auto Inc. will announce its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 29, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Anearnings conference callis scheduled for the same day at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time, and interested participants must register online to receive access details. A dial-in number, passcode, and unique access PIN will be provided upon registration. A replay of the call will be available until June 5, 2025, through specific access numbers, and an archived webcast can be found on the company’s investor relations website. Li Auto is recognized for its innovative approach in the new energy vehicle market, focusing on electric and extended-range electric vehicles, with a mission to provide safe and convenient transportation solutions for families.

Potential Positives

Li Auto Inc. is set to announce its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to timely financial reporting.

The company is hosting anearnings conference call offering investors and analysts the opportunity to engage directly with management.

Li Auto continues to position itself as a leader in the new energy vehicle market, highlighting its innovative product lineup and technological advancements.

The scheduled reporting and conference call demonstrate Li Auto's proactive approach to investor relations and communication, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of unaudited financial results may indicate a lack of transparency or full disclosure of the company's financial health to investors.



Scheduled reporting of financial results later than typical industry timelines may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's performance and future outlook.



Reliance on a live conference call for earnings updates could limit access for some investors, potentially affecting their ability to engage with the company's financial disclosures.

FAQ

What date will Li Auto report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Li Auto will report its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 on May 29, 2025.

What time is the Li Autoearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 29, 2025.

How can participants join the Li Auto conference call?

Participants can join the call by completing online registration and receiving access information including dial-in numbers and passcodes.

What is the replay availability for theearnings call

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until June 5, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Li Auto?

More information about Li Auto can be found on their investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $LI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LI forecast page.

Full Release



BEIJING, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 29, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046860-w8fhg.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 5, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland, China:





+86-400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10046860





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.lixiang.com



.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.