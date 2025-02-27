Li Auto Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2025

Li Auto will announce its 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Li Auto Inc., a prominent player in China's new energy vehicle sector, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 14, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Following the announcement, the company's management will conduct anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time. Participants can register online to obtain access details for the call. A replay of the call will be available until March 21, 2025, and a webcast will also be accessible on the company's investor relations website. Li Auto focuses on designing and manufacturing smart electric vehicles, emphasizing innovative technologies and product safety to enhance user experience. The company's current models include a range of high-tech family SUVs and an MPV, with plans for further product expansion.

Li Auto will report its unaudited financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Theearnings conference callscheduled for March 14, 2025, signifies engagement with investors and analysts, providing a platform for direct communication about the company's performance.

Li Auto's status as a leader in China's new energy vehicle market reinforces its competitive positioning and growth potential in a rapidly expanding industry.

The company is actively expanding its product lineup, which indicates a strategy focused on broadening its market appeal and catering to diverse consumer needs.

The announcement does not include any specific financial performance estimates or forecasts, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects.

There is no mention of any significant updates or developments regarding product launches or technological advancements, potentially indicating a lack of innovation or strategic direction.

When will Li Auto announce its fourth quarter financial results?

Li Auto will report its unaudited financial results on March 14, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callfor Li Auto?

Theearnings conference callwill be held on March 14, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in Li Auto'searnings call

Participants must complete online registration before the call to receive access information, including dial-in numbers and a PIN.

Where can I listen to the replay of the conference call?

A replay will be available until March 21, 2025, through provided dial-in numbers and the replay PIN.

What products does Li Auto currently offer?

Li Auto's current models include Li MEGA, Li L9, Li L8, Li L7, and Li L6, targeting various family needs.

$LI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $LI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, China, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, March 14, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callon Friday, March 14, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.





For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Participant Online Registration:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045528-e2gf3z.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 21, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland, China:





+86-400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





+852-800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:





10045528





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.lixiang.com



.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





For more information, please visit:



https://ir.lixiang.com.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Li Auto Inc.





Investor Relations





Email: ir@lixiang.com





Christensen Advisory





Roger Hu





Tel: +86-10-5900-1548





Email: Li@christensencomms.com



