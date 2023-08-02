Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 43.92

The average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:LI) has been revised to 43.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 41.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.68 to a high of 66.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from the latest reported closing price of 42.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 21.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.69%, an increase of 20.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.75% to 97,921K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 10,137K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,071K shares, representing an increase of 40.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 81.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,111K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,195K shares, representing a decrease of 25.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,109K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 52.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,826K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 56.06% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,576K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,623K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

