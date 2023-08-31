Li Auto Inc - ADR (LI) Price Target Increased by 34.30% to 58.98

The average one-year price target for Li Auto Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:LI) has been revised to 58.98 / share. This is an increase of 34.30% from the prior estimate of 43.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.55 to a high of 80.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from the latest reported closing price of 41.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.65%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 97,417K shares. The put/call ratio of LI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership holds 12,552K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 74.26%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,598K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,111K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 43.12% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 6,576K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,623K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 5,926K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,137K shares, representing a decrease of 71.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,252K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 315.15% over the last quarter.

Li Auto Background Information

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

