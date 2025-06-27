Li Auto Inc. Adjusts Q2 2025 Delivery Outlook to 108,000 Vehicles Amid Sales System Upgrade

Li Auto revises Q2 2025 delivery forecast to 108,000 vehicles, citing temporary impacts from sales system upgrades.

Li Auto Inc., a prominent player in China's new energy vehicle sector, has revised its delivery expectations for the second quarter of 2025, now projecting approximately 108,000 vehicle deliveries, down from an earlier forecast of 123,000 to 128,000. This adjustment is attributed to a temporary impact from the company's sales system upgrade aimed at supporting long-term growth. Li Auto is optimistic about completing this organizational upgrade in time for the launch of the Li i8, allowing the company to adapt effectively to new product cycles. Founded to create innovative smart electric vehicles, Li Auto continues to expand its product lineup, which includes various family-oriented SUVs and MPVs. The company emphasizes technological innovation and aims to enhance user experience through its development of extended-range electric vehicles and robust smart vehicle solutions.

Li Auto has updated its delivery outlook for Q2 2025 to approximately 108,000 vehicles, indicating transparency and responsiveness to market conditions.

The company is investing in a sales system upgrade, which supports long-term growth and reflects its commitment to improving organizational capabilities.

Li Auto's upcoming launch of the Li i8 is positioned to capitalize on the new product cycle, suggesting confidence in future market competitiveness.

As a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, Li Auto's strategic focus on product innovation and technology development reinforces its growth potential.

Li Auto has significantly lowered its delivery outlook for the second quarter of 2025, expecting approximately 108,000 vehicles compared to a previous range of 123,000 to 128,000, indicating potential challenges in meeting growth expectations.

The adjustment in delivery forecasts may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency and execution capabilities during a critical sales period.

The company attributes the delivery decrease to a sales system upgrade, which could reflect instability or transition challenges that may impact short-term performance.

What is Li Auto's updated delivery outlook for Q2 2025?

Li Auto now expects to deliver approximately 108,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025.

Why has Li Auto adjusted its vehicle delivery outlook?

The adjustment reflects the temporary impact of the Company's sales system upgrade to support long-term growth.

What is the significance of the Li i8 launch for Li Auto?

The launch of the Li i8 is expected to benefit from the completed organizational upgrade, enhancing the Company's capabilities.

What types of vehicles does Li Auto manufacture?

Li Auto manufactures premium smart electric vehicles, including MPVs and SUVs like Li MEGA, Li L9, and Li L8.

Where can I find more information about Li Auto?

More information can be found on Li Auto's investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com.

BEIJING, China, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today updated its delivery outlook for the second quarter of 2025. The Company now expects to deliver approximately 108,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, compared to its previously issued delivery outlook of between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles. The adjustment reflects the temporary impact of the Company’s sales system upgrade to support its long-term growth. The Company is confident in completing its organizational upgrade before the launch of Li i8, enabling it to effectively embrace the new product cycle with strengthened organizational capabilities.







About Li Auto Inc.







Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.





Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





