Li Auto February Vehicle Deliveries Up 29.7%

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 26,263 vehicles in February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.7%. As of February 28, 2025, Li Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1.19 million units.

In February, the Company rolled out OTA update version 7.1 to all users, further enhancing the capabilities of its autonomous driving and smart space systems.

Additionally, Li Auto unveiled the exterior design of its first battery electric SUV, Li i8, in February.

