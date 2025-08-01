Li Auto Delivers Over 30,000 Vehicles In July, Launches New Electric SUV

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI), Friday reported deliveries of 30,731 vehicles in July 2025, bringing its total cumulative deliveries to 1,368,541 as of July 31.

On July 29, the company launched its latest model, the Li i8 a six-seat battery electric SUV designed for families with deliveries expected to begin on August 20.

Li Auto continues expanding its nationwide footprint, operating 535 retail stores across 153 cities, along with 527 service centers and authorized repair shops in 222 cities.

LI is currently trading at $25.16, down $0.94 or 3.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

