Li Auto Delivers 33,951 Vehicles In September 2025

September 30, 2025 — 10:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 33,951 vehicles in September 2025, bringing the company's third-quarter deliveries to 93,211. As of September 30, 2025, Li Autos cumulative deliveries reached about 1.43 million.

Additionally, the company officially launched Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV, on September 26, 2025, and commenced deliveries on the following day.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 542 retail stores in 157 cities, 546 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 3,420 super charging stations in operation equipped with 18,897 charging stalls in China.

