Li Auto delivered 48,740 vehicles in November, up 18.8% year-over-year

Li Auto (LI) announced that it delivered 48,740 vehicles in November 2024, up 18.8% year-over-year. As of November 30, 2024, Li Auto had delivered a total of 441,995 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1,075,359. Li Auto said it “maintained its best-selling position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above passenger vehicle market for eight straight months. Li L6 achieved over 160,000 cumulative deliveries, retaining as the sales champion among Chinese brand models priced above RMB200,000 since June. Additionally, the company’s continuous advancements in autonomous driving technologies have boosted demand for models equipped with Li AD Max. In November, vehicles featuring Li AD Max accounted for over 70% and over 80% of orders for models priced above RMB300,000 and above RMB400,000, respectively.”

