Li Auto December Vehicle Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) said that it delivered 6,126 Li ONEs in December 2020, representing an increase of 529.6% year-over-year.

The number of Li ONE orders for December was at its highest level ever, the company said.

The company's deliveries for the fourth quarter were 14,464, 67.0% higher than those for the third quarter and 20.5% above the top end of the company's guidance.

In addition, cumulative deliveries of Li ONEs exceeded 30,000 as of December 18, 2020.

