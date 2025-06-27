Li Auto Cuts Q2 Delivery Outlook; Stock Drops In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Shares of Li Auto Inc. (LI) were losing around 3 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer on Friday trimmed its delivery outlook for the second quarter.

The company said the adjustment reflects the temporary impact of its sales system upgrade to support its long-term growth.

The company now expects to deliver around 108,000 vehicles in the quarter, compared to its previously expected deliveries between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles.

Li Auto added that it is confident in completing its organizational upgrade before the launch of Li i8. It will enable the firm to effectively embrace the new product cycle with strengthened organizational capabilities.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Li Auto at $27.11, down 3.21 percent.

