Li Auto Climbs 5%

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The shares of the China-based electric vehicle manufacturer have been on a bullish trend since the start of May. The rally is mainly attributed to its target to increase the number of electronic vehicle models from the current four to eleven within two years' time.

Currently, shares are at $29.64, up 5.26 percent from the previous close of $28.16 on a volume of 7,397,035.

