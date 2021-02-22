Li Auto Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LI

In trading on Monday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.95, changing hands as low as $27.75 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.31 per share, with $47.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.84.

