Li Auto Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LI

In trading on Monday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.31, changing hands as high as $31.00 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.98 per share, with $37.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.