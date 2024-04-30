News & Insights

Li Auto April Vehicle Deliveries Up 0.4% - Quick Facts

April 30, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) said that it delivered 25,787 vehicles in April 2024, up 0.4% year over year.

The cumulative deliveries of Li Auto vehicles reached 739,551 as of the end of April 2024.

As of April 30, 2024, the company had 481 retail stores in 144 cities, as well as 361 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 210 cities.

The company noted that 386 super charging stations have commenced operation across the country, equipped with 1,678 charging stalls.

