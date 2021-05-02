Markets
Li Auto April Li ONEs Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 5,539 Li ONEs in April 2021, representing an increase of 111.3% year-over-year and taking the cumulative deliveries to 51,715.

The Company had 73 retail stores covering 53 cities, and 143 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 105 cities as of April 30, 2021.

Looking ahead, Li Auto expects to capture an increasing share of the electric vehicle market with existing and new model launches down the road and will further strengthen its direct sales and servicing network.

