(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI), Friday reported 27.3 percent increase in sales of vehicles in October.

The Chinese energy vehicle automaker's total deliveries for the month was 51,443.

Li had delivered 393,255 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries of 1,026,619 vehicles.

Currently, Li Auto's stock is trading at $25.31, up 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

