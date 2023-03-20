Lhyfe, Centrica to develop offshore green hydrogen in the UK

March 20 (Reuters) - Energy companies Lhyfe LHYFE.PA and Centrica CNA.L signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-develop offshore renewable green hydrogen for the first time in the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, both firms will collaborate on a pilot green hydrogen production site in the Southern North Sea, Lhyfe said in a statement.

An additional partnership will also be assessed to deploy the technology at commercial scale alongside offshore wind electricity production, Lhyfe said.

The UK plans to produce 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, at least half of which will be made from hydrogen generated by renewable energy, or green hydrogen, to support the decarbonisation of industrial clusters.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Sonia Cheema)

