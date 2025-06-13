$LHX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LHX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $313,110,168 of trading volume.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LHX:

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895 .

. ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,901 shares for an estimated $1,059,756 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $5,694,938,361 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

