Stocks
LHX

$LHX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 13, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LHX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $313,110,168 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LHX:

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895.
  • ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,901 shares for an estimated $1,059,756.
  • JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $5,694,938,361 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $LHX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.