Is LHX Expanding Its Presence in the Counter-Unmanned Systems Market?

L3Harris Technologies LHX continues to strengthen its position in the counter-unmanned systems (C-UxS) market through its growing portfolio of advanced drone defense solutions. As the use of unmanned aerial systems expands across military and commercial applications, the company is leveraging its expertise to develop affordable, rapidly deployable technologies that detect, track and neutralize evolving drone threats.



A key example is LHX's VAMPIRE (Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment) system. Designed as a compact and cost-effective intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and counter-drone solution, VAMPIRE can be integrated onto a wide range of vehicles and vessels. The system delivers precision strike capabilities against small unmanned aerial systems and remotely piloted aircraft using configurable sensors and weapons, offering armed forces a flexible solution to counter emerging aerial threats.



Beyond VAMPIRE, LHX continues to expand its counter-unmanned systems portfolio with solutions such as CORVUS-RAVEN, Nimble Finch and Drone Guardian. These platforms are designed to address unmanned threats across air, land and maritime domains, reflecting the company's comprehensive approach to modern battlefield protection and layered air defense.



Growing geopolitical tensions, rising defense spending and the rapid proliferation of drones are driving demand for advanced counter-UAS technologies worldwide. L3Harris' broad portfolio of proven counter-drone solutions and continued investment in autonomous defense technologies position it well to benefit from this expanding market.

Other Counter-Drone Defense Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the counter-unmanned systems market are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: RTX's Coyote counter-unmanned aircraft system is designed to defeat both individual drones and drone swarms using kinetic and non-kinetic interceptors. The system provides layered air defense capabilities against small and larger unmanned aircraft at extended ranges, supporting military customers facing increasingly complex aerial threats.



The Boeing Company BA: Boeing's Compact Laser Weapon System is a modular, high-energy laser platform developed to counter unmanned aircraft systems. Its lightweight, portable design enables deployment by a single operator or integration onto military vehicles, providing flexible and scalable protection against hostile drones across a variety of operational environments.

The Zacks Rundown for LHX

Shares of LHX have surged 11.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 2.21X compared with its industry’s average of 2.56X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s 2026 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LHX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.