LHX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $225.72, changing hands as high as $226.79 per share. L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHX's low point in its 52 week range is $193.09 per share, with $265.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.50. The LHX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

