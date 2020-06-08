LHV to buy Danske's Estonian corporate, public credit portfolio

Adds details, quote

TALLINN, June 8 (Reuters) - Estonian bank LHV LHV1T.TL has agreed to buy Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio, which at end-April amounted to approximately 312 million euros ($352 million), it said on Monday.

Estonia's financial regulator ordered Danske Bank to leave the country after it had admitted some 200 billion euros in suspicious payments had been made using its Tallinn branch, one of Europe's largest money laundering scandals.

LHV said the deal price will be 19 million euros below the volume of the portfolio as calculated at the time of the transaction, which is due in October 2020 when the credit volume is seen at 280 million euros.

"According to LHV's assessment, this is a strong credit portfolio with relatively low capital requirements for the loans involved with local governments," LHV said.

LHV said it will raise a total of 250 million euros to finance the transaction.

"It is possible that LHV will need to raise 15 million euros worth of share capital through an additional share issue," it said.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jan Harvey)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.