LHV to buy Danske's Estonian corporate, public credit portfolio

Estonian bank LHV said on Monday it has agreed to buy Danske Bank's Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio, which at end-April amounted to approximately 312 million euros ($352 million).

Estonian regulator ordered Danske Bank to leave the country after it had admitted some 200 billion euros in suspicious payments had been made using the branch.

