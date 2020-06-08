LHV to buy Danske's Estonian corporate, public credit portfolio

TALLINN, June 8 (Reuters) - Estonian bank LHV LHV1T.TL said on Monday it has agreed to buy Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio, which at end-April amounted to approximately 312 million euros ($352 million).

Estonian regulator ordered Danske Bank to leave the country after it had admitted some 200 billion euros in suspicious payments had been made using the branch.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

