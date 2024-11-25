News & Insights

LHN Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY2024

November 25, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

LHN Limited has reported a significant 29.2% increase in revenue for FY2024, reaching S$121 million, largely driven by the impressive performance of its co-living business. The company’s net profit also rose by 23.8% to S$47.3 million, further highlighting its resilience in the market. This growth was supported by substantial revenue gains across its various business segments, including a remarkable 190.1% jump in its Energy Business.

