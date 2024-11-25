LHN Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY2024

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LHN Limited has reported a significant 29.2% increase in revenue for FY2024, reaching S$121 million, largely driven by the impressive performance of its co-living business. The company’s net profit also rose by 23.8% to S$47.3 million, further highlighting its resilience in the market. This growth was supported by substantial revenue gains across its various business segments, including a remarkable 190.1% jump in its Energy Business.

For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.