LHN Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY2024

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.
LHN Limited has reported a significant 29.2% increase in revenue for FY2024, reaching S$121 million, largely driven by the impressive performance of its co-living business. The company’s net profit also rose by 23.8% to S$47.3 million, further highlighting its resilience in the market. This growth was supported by substantial revenue gains across its various business segments, including a remarkable 190.1% jump in its Energy Business.
