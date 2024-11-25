LHN Limited Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
LHN Limited has reported a significant increase in profits for the financial year ending September 2024, with net profits from continuing operations skyrocketing by over 100% compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue rose by 29.2%, attributed to strategic operations that bolstered gross profit by 20%. This robust financial performance highlights LHN Limited’s resilience and strategic prowess in navigating market challenges.
For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.