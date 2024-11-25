News & Insights

Stocks

LHN Limited Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 25, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LHN Limited has reported a significant increase in profits for the financial year ending September 2024, with net profits from continuing operations skyrocketing by over 100% compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue rose by 29.2%, attributed to strategic operations that bolstered gross profit by 20%. This robust financial performance highlights LHN Limited’s resilience and strategic prowess in navigating market challenges.

For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.