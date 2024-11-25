LHN Limited Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LHN Limited has reported a significant increase in profits for the financial year ending September 2024, with net profits from continuing operations skyrocketing by over 100% compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue rose by 29.2%, attributed to strategic operations that bolstered gross profit by 20%. This robust financial performance highlights LHN Limited’s resilience and strategic prowess in navigating market challenges.

For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.