LHN Limited Issues New Shares Under Dividend Scheme

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

LHN Limited has successfully allotted and issued over 9.3 million new shares to shareholders participating in the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the FY2023 special dividend. The newly issued shares, which have been credited as fully paid, are expected to trade on the Singapore and Hong Kong stock exchanges from May 31, 2024. Following this issuance, the total number of LHN Limited’s shares has increased to 418,271,953.

