News & Insights

Stocks

LHN Limited Issues New Shares Under Dividend Scheme

May 30, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

LHN Limited has successfully allotted and issued over 9.3 million new shares to shareholders participating in the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the FY2023 special dividend. The newly issued shares, which have been credited as fully paid, are expected to trade on the Singapore and Hong Kong stock exchanges from May 31, 2024. Following this issuance, the total number of LHN Limited’s shares has increased to 418,271,953.

For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.