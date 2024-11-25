LHN Limited Declares Special Dividend with Scrip Option

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.

LHN Limited has announced a special dividend of SGD 0.01 per share for the year ending September 2024, with a scrip option available to shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of SGD 1 to HKD 5.78, and shareholders can opt for partial scrip shares. The ex-dividend date is set for April 9, 2025, and the payment date is May 30, 2025.

