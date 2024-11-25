LHN Limited Declares Special Dividend with Scrip Option

LHN Limited (SG:41O) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
LHN Limited has announced a special dividend of SGD 0.01 per share for the year ending September 2024, with a scrip option available to shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of SGD 1 to HKD 5.78, and shareholders can opt for partial scrip shares. The ex-dividend date is set for April 9, 2025, and the payment date is May 30, 2025.
For further insights into SG:41O stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.