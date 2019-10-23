LHCG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.62, changing hands as low as $113.46 per share. LHC Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHCG's low point in its 52 week range is $81.769 per share, with $129.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.