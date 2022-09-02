LHC (LHCG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for LHC Group (LHCG). Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is LHC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

LHC Group Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

LHC Group reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 25.8%. The bottom line declined 39.5% year over year.

GAAP earnings per share was 35 cents in the quarter, down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

The company reported net service revenues of $576.2 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. However, the top line improved 5% on a year-over-year basis.

Q2 Highlights

In the second quarter, total home health admissions declined 4.3% year over year organically, while organic growth in hospice admissions rose 5.5%.

Home health service revenues were $392.8 million, down 0.9% year over year. Meanwhile, hospice services revenues amounted to $102.6 million, up 60.8%.

Strategic Update

On May 3, 2022, the company made an announcement that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Thomasville, GA-based Archbold Medical Center.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $222.3 million, down 2.5%. Gross margin was 38.6%, which contracted 320 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating profit was $25 million, down 58.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 4.3%, down 670 bps.

Financial Position

LHC Group exited the second quarter with cash amounting to $27.4 million, up from $7.7 million sequentially.

Net cash used in operating activities at the end of the second quarter totaled $2.3 million against net cash used in operating activities of $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, LHC has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise LHC has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.