LHC (LHCG) Down 15.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

LHC Group Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Down Y/Y

LHC Group, Inc. reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 11% year over year.



GAAP earnings per share was 88 cents in the quarter under review, up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

The company reported net service revenues of $565.5 million in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.03%. The top line improved 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Highlights

In the quarter under review, total organic growth in home health admissions rose 3.6% year over year, while organic growth in hospice admissions inched up 0.1%.



Home health service revenues were $386.7 million, up 3.5% year over year. Meanwhile, hospice services revenues amounted to $82.7 million, up 38.2%.

Business Update

Presently, LHC Group estimates $300 million of acquired revenues in 2021.



On a year-to-date basis, the company has completed a buyout of around $300 million in annualized revenues. The company’s mergers and acquisitions activity brought its national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $221.6 million, down 1.7%. Gross margin in the reported quarter was 39.2%, which contracted 330 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating profit was $45.1 million, up 131.3% from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 7.9%, up 420 bps.

Financial Position

LHC Group exited the third quarter with cash amounting to $29.5 million, down from $112.1 million sequentially.



Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the third quarter totaled $51.6 million, against net cash provided in operating activities of $455.7 million.

2021 Guidance

LHC Group raised 2021 revenue outlook (representing the completion of the buyout of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on Nov 1, 2021) and now anticipates net service revenues between $2.215 billion and $2.220 billion (up from the previously guided range of $2.200-$2.205 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.21 billion.



The company continues to project adjusted earnings per share to be $5.75-$5.85. The consensus mark for the same stands at $5.78 per share.

