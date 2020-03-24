LHC Group Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.94, changing hands as high as $131.50 per share. LHC Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHCG's low point in its 52 week range is $98.41 per share, with $159.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.63.

