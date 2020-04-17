LHC Group (LHCG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.20, changing hands as low as $124.01 per share. LHC Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHCG's low point in its 52 week range is $98.53 per share, with $159.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.98.

