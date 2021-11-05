LHC Group (LHCG) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Down Y/Y

LHC Group, Inc. LHCG reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 11% year over year.



GAAP EPS was 88 cents in the quarter under review, up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

The company reported net service revenues of $565.5 million in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.03%. The top line improved 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Q3 Highlights

In the quarter under review, total organic growth in home health admissions rose 3.6% year over year, while organic growth in hospice admissions inched up 0.1%.



Home health service revenues were $386.7 million, up 3.5% year over year. Meanwhile, hospice services revenues amounted to $82.7 million, up 38.2%.

Business Update

Presently, LHC Group estimates $300 million of acquired revenues in 2021.

On a year-to-date basis, the company has completed a buyout of around $300 million in annualized revenues. The company’s mergers and acquisitions activity brought its national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $221.6 million, down 1.7%. Gross margin in the reported quarter was 39.2%, which contracted 330 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating profit was $45.1 million, up 131.3% from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 7.9%, up 420 bps.

Financial Position

LHC Group exited the third quarter with cash amounting to $29.5 million, down from $112.1 million sequentially.



Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the third quarter totaled $51.6 million, against net cash provided in operating activities of $455.7 million.

2021 Guidance

LHC Group raised 2021 revenue outlook (representing the completion of the buyout of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on Nov 1, 2021) and now anticipates net service revenues between $2.215 billion and $2.220 billion (up from the previously guided range of $2.200-$2.205 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.21 billion.



The company continues to project adjusted EPS to be $5.75-$5.85. The consensus mark for the same stands at $5.78 per share.

Wrapping Up

LHC Group exited the third quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. The company continues to gain from home health and hospice admissions that witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. On a year-to-date basis, the company has completed a buyout of around $300 million in annualized revenues, which is encouraging. Expansion in operating margin bodes well.



Nevertheless, contraction in gross margin is concerning. Year-over-year decline in the bottom line is a woe. A highly competitive home healthcare market remains a headwind.

Zacks Rank

LHC Group carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

