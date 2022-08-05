LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

LHC Group, Inc. LHCG reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 25.8%. The bottom line declined 39.5% year over year.

GAAP EPS was 35 cents in the quarter, down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

The company reported net service revenues of $576.2 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. However, the top line improved 5% on a year-over-year basis.

Q2 Highlights

In the second quarter, total home health admissions declined 4.3% year over year organically, while organic growth in hospice admissions rose 5.5%.

Home health service revenues were $392.8 million, down 0.9% year over year. Meanwhile, hospice services revenues amounted to $102.6 million, up 60.8%.

Strategic Update

On May 3, 2022, the company made an announcement that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Thomasville, GA-based Archbold Medical Center.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the quarter totaled $222.3 million, down 2.5%. Gross margin was 38.6%, which contracted 320 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating profit was $25 million, down 58.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 4.3%, down 670 bps.

Financial Position

LHC Group exited the second quarter with cash amounting to $27.4 million, up from $7.7 million sequentially.

Net cash used in operating activities at the end of the second quarter totaled $2.3 million against net cash used in operating activities of $11.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Wrapping Up

LHC Group exited the second quarter on a dismal note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from hospice admissions that witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. However, home health admissions declined year over year, hurting top-line growth.

Nevertheless, contraction in both gross margin and operating margins is concerning. The year-over-year decline in the bottom line is a woe. A highly competitive home healthcare market remains a headwind.

