LHC Group (LHCG) Forays Into Oregon With New Acquisition

LHC Group, Inc. LHCG recently announced its decision to acquire Heart ‘n Home Hospice, which marks its foray into hospice services in the state of Oregon. The buyout also expands LHC Group’s existing foothold in Idaho. Notably, the transaction is anticipated to get completed on Jul 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Notably, the buyout comprises three hospice providers with a total of six locations in southwestern Idaho, thereby complementing the LHC Group’s present operations in the northern and southeastern region of the state as well as four locations in central and eastern Oregon.



It is worth mentioning here that LHC Group operates more than 120 hospice locations throughout the nation.



This transaction is likely to provide a substantial boost to the company’s hospice business line.

Deal Rationale

Having played a crucial role in the state of Oregon, Heart ‘n Home Hospice’s mission and vision complement LHC Group’s core values. Combination of these two companies will help patients and families to go through the difficult time period related to end-of-life care.



Additionally, the buyout will enable LHC Group to continue with its co-location growth strategy to offer several in-home healthcare services in certain markets. Also, the transaction aligns with the company’s strategy of keeping and operating under a family of well-known local brands.



Notably, LHC Group projects annualized revenues of around $20 million from this buyout, while also noting that it will not materially impact its 2021 earnings per share. The providers will continue to function under the Heart 'n Home Hospice and Treasure Valley Hospice names.

Recent Development

This month, LHC Group agreed to acquire two Casa de la Luz provider locations in Tucson, AZ. The transaction is anticipated to get completed on Jul 1, 2021, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Notably, this buyout is likely to expand LHC Group’s scope of services in the Tuscon market.



Some other companies in the medical space that have been involved in boosting their inorganic portfolios in recent times are PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AMN and Luminex Corporation LMNX.



In May 2021, PerkinElmer inked a deal to acquire Nexcelom Bioscience for an amount of $260 million in cash. Notably, Nexcelom is a Lawrence, MA-based developer and marketer of image cytometry products used for cell analysis in life science research and drug discovery. Notably, the buyout is anticipated to be concluded during the second quarter of 2021. This transaction is likely to bolster PerkinElmer’s Diagnostics segment. Also, the acquisition (once completed) is likely to pave the way for new niches in high-growth areas where substantial opportunity can be seen in the near future.



In the same month, AMN Healthcare announced that it is foraying into the post-acute care market with the buyout of the telehealth company Synzi for $42 million in cash. It is important to note here that the transaction was completed in April.



In April, Luminex announced that it is set to be acquired by the Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin S.p.A. for a price of $37 per share or approximately $1.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. Per the deal, Luminex will get merged with DiaSorin’s newly formed U.S. subsidiary, with the former’s shareholders receiving $37 in cash for each of their shares. The transaction will enable Luminex to enhance the value received by its customers via an expanded global product and service portfolio.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.